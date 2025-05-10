Who is Miranda Lambert's husband? Family details explored as singer performs at ACM Awards 2025

American country singer Miranda Lambert performed at the 60th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards on May 8 in 2025. The event was held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Lambert was accompanied by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, at the award ceremony. For the unversed, Brendan hails from Staten Island, N.Y. and he is a former officer from New York Police Department. He has a child from a previous relationship.

At the ACM Awards, Lambert served up a two-song set for the audience, including a solo version of her newest single Run and a duet of her classic hit Kerosene with rising star Ella Langley. The duet honored the 20th anniversary of Kerosene and presented a nostalgic but fresh energy to the stage. The show was one in a series of collaborations for the evening that combined emerging and established artists in country music.

Notably, Lambert’s latest album, Postcards from Texas, failed to secure any nominations during the ACM Awards 2025. While Lambert stepped on to the stage for her performances, McLoughlin cheered her up from the audience.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin: Relationship timeline

During an interview with The New York Times in October 2019, Miranda Lambert revealed that she and Brendan McLoughlin first met in November 2018. At the time, she was in New York City with her band, the Pistol Annies, playing on Good Morning America. Then-active NYPD officer McLoughlin had been tasked with providing security for the show.

According to country music singer Lambert, her bandmates acted as matchmakers on that day and prompted her to chat up the good-looking officer working outside the studio. She said, "They plucked him for me."

The couple secretly tied the knot in January 2019, per People magazine. Lambert later announced their marriage to the public a few weeks down the line on Valentine’s Day, as she shared on Instagram on February 17, 2019:

"In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me."

In another conversation with People magazine, released on October 30, 2019, Miranda Lambert opened up about her decision to remain private about her new marriage.

"I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce. I learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."

Lambert, a 'country girl', lives on a vast ranch in Tennessee, with horses, dogs, chickens, and other animals. McLoughlin has adjusted to farm life completely, happily contributing to the ranch duties, animal care, and outdoor work.

[Brendan's] a great guy and, bless his heart, he didn't have any dogs or any animals at all when he came into this relationship, so he inherited a whole barn full. I was like, 'Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle'," Miranda Lambert told the publication.

The couple started composing music while staying in quarantine during the COVID pandemic, prompting McLoughlin to make his first songwriting credit on Lambert's 2024 album, Postcards from Texas. The Dammit Randy track was co-written by Lambert, McLoughlin, and Jon Randall.

