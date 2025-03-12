Who are named in Yungeen Ace's 'Who I Smoke'? Jacksonville Sheriff calls drill music "nonsense" but "impactful" referencing the rapper

A sheriff in Jacksonville recently spoke about Yungeen Ace during a ride-along with a journalist. According to AllHipHop, Sheriff T.K. Waters called out drill music - which first gained popularity in Chicago and has since spread to Florida - while speaking with journalist Peter Santenello. He stated:

"It’s down here too, man. And the thing about it is, we like to run them out of town. There’s a couple of them, they know they can’t live here anymore. There was a particular song I don’t even want to mention because I don’t want to give these guys credit."

Referencing Yungeen Ace's track, Who I Smoke - which sampled Vanessa Carlton's pop hit, A Thousand Miles - Waters discussed how the rapper named individuals who were killed in Jacksonville. He added:

"They sampled her song, and then they made a song, a rap. They were talking about people that have actually been killed in Jacksonville, about five or six of them, right? They’re named in that song. But that’s what drill rap is. It’s nonsense, but it’s impactful because they’re talking about people that have actually been killed."

In the 2021 song, among the people that Yungeen Ace mentioned was Rod K - an actor-musician from Jacksonville who passed away in November 2020. Other names from the track include Lil Peedy, Trey, Lil Nine, Teki, Bibby, and Ksoo.

Alongside Ace, the artists who have been credited for the creation of Who I Smoke include Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, FastMoney Goon, and Spinabenz. The song serves as a diss track aimed at the deceased individuals mentioned in the lyrics.

Yungeen Ace was named in the alleged murder plot of Julio Foolio

Sheriff T. K. Waters' criticism of drill music - specifically Yungeen Ace's song - comes months after his name was mentioned in connection with the alleged murder plot of Julio Foolio, born Charles Andrew Jones II.

Foolio was fatally shot on June 23, 2024, on the night of his 26th birthday, during a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a Home2Suites in Tampa, Florida.

As reported by the BBC, the Florida rapper was in his car at the time of the attack. Surveillance footage later released by the hotel showed that Foolio's attackers were dressed in black outfits and matching masks. They first took up positions in the parking lot before opening fire on Foolio's vehicle, using one pistol and two semi-automatic rifles.

Per the media outlet, three other people were injured during the attack but ultimately survived it.

In July 2024, during a bond hearing, Yungeen Ace's alleged connection to Foolio's shooting was detailed by the Tampa Police Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Authorities used the hotel's CCTV footage, phone logs, and a license plate reader as evidence linking the suspects as members of a gang allegedly affiliated with Ace. Per the media outlet, the gang reportedly tracked Foolio's birthday celebration before ambushing him in the parking lot.

Sheriff Waters also revealed in the interview that they closely monitored Ace's gang, saying:

"Yungeen Ace has long been known in Jacksonville. We are consistently monitoring those groups. We have people that are always watching them. But he can’t move around in Jacksonville without us knowing about it. And that’s for the betterment of our community."

Tying Yungeen Ace to Foolio's murder, the investigators described it as meticulously planned. They also suggested that it was possibly an escalation of a long-standing feud between two gangs. Ace belonged to one of them and Foolio, to the other.

The five suspects arrested for Foolio's murder were Isaiah Chance, 21, Alicia Andrews, 21, Sean Gathright, 18, Davion Murphy, 27, and Rashad Murphy, 30.

