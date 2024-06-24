"This is murder music" - Internet calls out Yungeen Ace for dropping a Foolio diss track hours after rapper's death

In the early hours of June 23, Florida rapper Julio Foolio passed away while celebrating his 26th birthday in Tampa Bay. As per several reports, he was shot and killed in the parking lot of a local hotel, while three of his companions were injured.

In the wake of this, Foolio’s longtime rival and another Florida rapper Yungeen Ace dropped his latest track Do It. While the latter did not mention the former by name, the music video reportedly bore an eerie resemblance to Sunday’s shooting. Not only that, but the lyrics were also reminiscent of a murder.

“Every car I’ve been these b*tches tinted/ Choppers and killers in it/ Catch his a*s and do his a*s you know he finished/ He with his baby do it/ He with this b*tch do it/ With his mama do it,” Ace raps.

Since the Do It video went viral, the internet has been having diverse reactions to it, with the majority calling out Yungeen Ace for allegedly dropping a Foolio diss track hours after his untimely death. Here are some of the reactions from X.

“This ain’t gangster rap. This is murder music. It’s some dark sh*t,” a person wrote.

“Dissing a death person is the lowest low,” another person wrote.

“They make the feds job too easy,” one person wrote.

“We all so desensitized man, cause this ain’t no entertainment,” a netizen wrote.

“Ace must have had this song ready, just waiting for the day Julio lost his life,” another netizen wrote.

“This culture does nobody any favors,” an individual wrote.

“Dropped it at 6 too tryna be petty,” another individual wrote.

In brief, exploring the details of Foolio’s death

On Sunday, rapper Julio Foolio was celebrating his 26th birthday at an Airbnb in Tampa Bay. However, he was asked to leave the premises after he violated the occupancy limit.

Thereafter, he ended up near the Holiday Inn at the intersection of Fowler Avenue and McKinley Drive, and around 5 am local time, he was ambushed by a group of masked assailants who opened fire at him and his companions.

While three people survived after being treated at a nearby hospital, Foolio succumbed at the scene. The incident is currently being investigated by the Tampa Bay Police Department.

The news of his demise was first shared by his alleged girlfriend @blancomani1 on X, who wrote:

“Y’all took my boyfriend from me. I hate you all, and I won’t be the only one crying.”

Later, his lawyer Lewis Fusco confirmed the news as well via a public statement.

Notably, a couple of hours before his tragic demise, Foolio took to his Instagram Story and shared that he was celebrating his “best birthday ever.”

Foolio and Yungeen Ace belong to rival gangs

Foolio and Yungeen Ace are both natives of Jacksonville, Florida where they have been members of rival gangs, Kill Them All (KTA) and Ace’s Top Killers (ATK) respectively, for nearly a decade.

As part of their gang association, both of them were shot at numerous times in the past and have also been feuding with each other.

For instance, in June 2018, Yungeen Ace and three others, including his brother Trevon Bullard, were victims of a drive-by shooting. While all of Ace’s companions succumbed, he survived even after getting shot eight times.

In the wake of this, Julio mocked the deaths of Ace’s associates on social media and even sported a custom-made t-shirt with the image of one of the deceased Royale D’Von Smith Jr. with the text “Rest in p*ss 23” written on it.

In response, in 2021, Ace dropped the diss track Who I Smoke and named several of Foolio’s dead associates. The latter countered with the diss track When I See You which revolved around the news coverage of Yungeen’s brother’s murder.

Meanwhile, in 2021 and 2023, Foolio was grazed by a bullet and shot in the foot respectively. In December last year, he even filed a lawsuit against the hospital where he underwent the surgery.

He claimed that a nurse at UF Health Jacksonville allegedly made his location publicly known after he was shot during a No Jumper podcast earlier this year.

Besides, at least seven rappers have been killed during various turf wars over the last few years from both gangs.