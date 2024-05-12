Who is Nemo? All you need to know about the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 winner

Popular rapper and singer, Nemo Mettler, became the first non-binary artist to win the Eurovision Song Contest with 591 points. The finale took place at the Malmo Arena in Sweden on May 11, 2024. In the competition, Nemo represented Switzerland.

Nemo Mettler is 24 years old and specializes in violin, piano, and drums. The Independent reported that Mettler has previously won four Swiss Music Awards.

According to AFP News, they prepared The Code melody for their Eurovision finale performance and blended the elements of drum-and-bass, opera, rap, and even rock. Mettler stated that this song explored their journey as a non-binary individual.

Furthermore, while receiving the Eurovision trophy, they said:

“I hope this contest can live up to its promise and continue to stand for peace and dignity for every person in this world. To know that a song that has changed my life and a song where I just speak about my story has touched so many people and maybe inspired other people to stay true to their story is the most insane thing that has ever happened to me."

Nemo’s career explored as the Swiss singer wins Eurovision Song Contest 2024

Born in August 1999, Nemo Mettler rose to success in and around Switzerland, after their 2015 EP, Clownfisch reached number 95 in the Swiss charts. Thereafter, they dropped another track in 2017, called Du. It was also a massive hit, as it topped the charts at No. 4 in Switzerland.

Apart from Eurovision competition, Mettler also took part in the second season of The Masked Singer Switzerland in 2021. At the time, they finished in fifth place. Moreover, a Swiss-German media outlet, Tages-Anzeiger, reported that Nemo came out as non-binary in November 2023, stating that they prefer to be referred to by their given name, instead of using pronouns.

As the singer and rapper made headlines after winning Eurovision, netizens couldn't stop talking about Mettler's other hits like Whatever Feels Right (September 2022), Momänt-Kids (October 2017), and more. Some of their other popular singles include Himalaya, Style, Girl us mire City, Lonely AF, This Body, and Falling Again.

Mettler has also earned several accolades, including the Energy Star Night Award in 2017 and four Swiss Music Awards (Best Male Solo Act, Best Breaking Act, Best Live Act and Best Hit) in 2018. They also bagged OUTmusic Awards in 2024.

As Nemo emerged victorious at the Eurovision Song Contest, Croatia’s Baby Lasagna, AKA Marko Purisic, stood second. During the finale, Baby Lasagna performed Rim Tim Tagi Dim, a song about a young boy who leaves his home for new and better opportunities in the city. Thereafter, Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, from Ukraine occupied the third position, as they chose the Teresa & Maria melody for finale.

The fourth position was secured by Slimane from France, as the contestant sang Mon Amour. Meanwhile, Eden Golan from Israel took the fifth spot with a stage performance on Hurricane. Others who participated in Eurovision were Bambie Thug from Ireland, Angelina Mango from Italy, Ladaniva from Armenia, and Marcus & Martinus from Sweden, amongst many others.

As fans shared congratulatory messages for Nemo after their win, the singer thanked them via an Instagram post.