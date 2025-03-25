Who are the present members of Goose? Band bids adieu to multi-instrumentalist Jeff Arevalo over "personal issues”

American jam band Goose has permanently severed ties with multi-instrumentalist Jeff Arevalo. On Sunday, March 23, the band's official Instagram account announced that Arevalo's "behavior" in his personal life did not align with their "core values," leading to their separation. This decision followed Arevalo's recent departure from touring with Goose to focus on "mental health and personal issues."

In addition to his work with Goose, Jeff Arevalo played upright bass and provided backing vocals for their side project, Orebolo, which featured Arevalo, Rick Mitarotonda, and Peter Anspach. Arevalo's removal from Goose comes on the heels of another lineup change a little over a year ago when drummer Cotter Ellis replaced Ben Atkind. Currently, Goose's lineup includes Rick Mitarotonda, Trevor Weekz, Peter Anspach, and Cotter Ellis.

Commenting on the recurring changes in personnel, the band's official statement on Instagram stated—

"This is an incredibly unfortunate, unexpected situation, and we did not anticipate having to make another painful change to the band. However, it is clear that this is the only way forward as we remain committed to upholding the values that define our community, particularly when it comes to respecting others and creating a safe environment."

Additionally, the statement alluded to the band's last tour, which Jeff Arevalo forfeited—

"This past tour was an unexpected challenge to navigate, but through it all, the four of us forged a deeper connection on and off stage. We’re feeling inspired to continue growing as a unit as we move into this next chapter, and are deeply grateful for everyone with us on this journey."

Read their entire statement below:

Jeff Arevalo claims he was "grossly mistreated and underestimated" by Goose in latest Instagram post

Jeff Arevalo took to Instagram to announce that he was parting ways with Goose just hours after the jam band made a similar statement. The multi-instrumentalist explained his struggles with mental health and disclosed that he had attended a program in Washington to seek help with his issues.

"I studied emotional issues, spoke with many counselors, and worked in a group therapy setting with an open heart and mind. I journaled daily, wrote poetry, and played music with my roommate. The idea of a new and limitless future became much more enticing to me than returning to “the organization.," explained Arevalo.

After returning from the program, Arevalo claimed that he received an email from the band's lawyer indicating that he was fired due to "reported behavior and actions." While he expressed gratitude to the band and his fans, Arevalo mentioned that he felt disrespected by the organization.

"I do not feel that I was rightly respected, valued, or properly utilized in my time with the organization. In fact, I had to forgo severance because I refused to sign an NDA. I have chosen to retain my dignity and my truth," he continued.

Arevalo concluded his statement by revealing that he would be pursuing other opportunities where he could be more engaged in "the songwriting process, creative direction, and work in a properly equitable environment."

"I have a lot to offer and have been grossly mistreated and underestimated," he added.

Ultimately, he disclosed that Orebolo would no longer exist and also stated that he would conduct auditions for two new guitar players in the future.

Jeff Arevalo joined Goose as a permanent multi-instrumentalist in 2020. He contributed to drums, vocals, and percussion during his initial days before eventually shifting to guitar. He was also one of the founding members of Orebolo, which performed its first show on January 23, 2020, at The Bell House in Brooklyn.

