Who is Sarah Uli? Disturbed's David Draiman proposes to model girlfriend on stage

Disturbed frontman David Draiman proposed to his girlfriend, Miami-based model Sarah Uli, during the band's concert. On May 9, 2025, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, the moment took place during the group's performance. This concert was a part of their tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album, The Sickness.

Sarah Uli is a Miami-based model who has gained recognition for her work in swimsuit and glamour modeling. She was featured as Miss January in Playboy Australia’s 2024 calendar. According to Disturbed Zone, Uli has been modeling for over five years and is currently exploring acting as well, as reported by Metalhead Zone.

Draiman invited Uli to the stage before delivering a heartfelt speech and proposing to her in front of the crowd.

"At this time, I would like to call Miss Sarah Uli to the stage, please,"

Draiman said, as fans cheered. He then addressed Uli, saying,

"You are the light in the darkness for me. I love you more than anything I have ever loved in this world, and it would be the absolute pinnacle of my life and my existence…"

He then got down on one knee, presenting a ring and asking:

"Sarah Uli, will you marry me?"

The model accepted, appearing visibly emotional as the crowd erupted in applause.

David Draiman proposes to Sarah Uli

David Draiman shared footage of the proposal on Instagram the following day, writing:

"We're engaged!!! "

Uli also posted about the engagement in a joint Instagram post on May 10, captioning it:

"The happiest moment ever with the love of my life. We are engaged!!!!"

The couple received congratulations from fellow musicians and fans, including Disturbed bassist John Moyer, who commented:

"What a great moment. Congratulations!"

David Draiman and Sarah Uli started dating around early 2024 after meeting on the dating app. Since going public with their relationship, the couple has frequently shared affectionate posts on social media.

Draiman referred to Uli as "My lady" in a January 2024 Instagram post, while Uli has posted tributes to Draiman, including one in October 2024, where she wrote:

"I fall in love with this man more and more every day."

Past Relationships

David Draiman was previously married to model and actress Lena Yada. The pair got married in September 2011 and divorced in 2023 after a decade of marriage. They have an 11-year-old son, Samuel Bear Isamu Draiman, born in September of 2013, according to the report filed with Blabbermouth.

David Draiman’s engagement to Uli marks a new chapter for the Disturbed frontman. He has previously spoken openly about his struggles with mental health. In 2023, he revealed that he was in a dark place emotionally following his divorce, but found solace in music and a new relationship.

Disturbed is touring in celebration of their 25th Anniversary Tour of The Sickness, playing the album and greatest hits. 51 shows are scheduled for North America and Europe, which end on the 28th of October 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland.

They have just dropped a new single, I Will Not Break, and are now working in their studio recording the ninth studio album. The album will be published under Mother Culture Records label.

