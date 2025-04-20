“I manifested this” – American Idol alum Chris Daughtry reveals his dream came true after joining Disturbed’s anniversary tour

Chris Daughtry, best known for his breakout on American Idol season 5 in 2006, recently revealed that a dream he once had has now become reality. The singer and frontman of the rock band Daughtry is set to open for Disturbed during the second half of their 2025-2026 North American tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album The Sickness.

Speaking to Loudwire Nights on February 4, Daughtry said:

“I manifested this over a year ago,”

Referring to a dream in which he found himself on tour with Disturbed and performing on stage with frontman David Draiman. “I lost my [expletive] on the tour bus,” Daughtry added, describing his excitement when the opportunity was officially confirmed.

American Idol star Daughtry joins Disturbed’s 25th anniversary tour

The North American tour, which marks 25 years since the release of The Sickness, begins February 25 at the Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa, Idaho. Disturbed will be joined by different supporting acts throughout the tour.

Three Days Grace and Sevendust will open for the band until March 21. After that, from March 29 through the final date on May 17 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the tour will feature Daughtry and Nothing More as the opening acts.

During his February 4 appearance on Loudwire Nights, Daughtry described how the collaboration came to life. He shared that he dreamt of touring with Disturbed and performing alongside David Draiman.

“It was obvious in the dream that we were on tour together, and that this was a nightly thing,”

He told host Chuck Armstrong about a vivid dream in which he and Draiman were on tour together, performing a powerful ballad that he described as the greatest song no one had ever heard. The dream stuck with him so strongly that the next day, Daughtry texted Draiman to share what had happened, telling him about the imagined performance they had shared on stage.

Draiman’s response, in typical fashion, was simple: “Well, both of those things are possibilities.” Now that the dream is a reality, Daughtry is preparing for a tour that he considers both exciting and slightly intimidating. He described Nothing More’s frontman Jonny Hawkins as “a beast of a frontman” and said he felt “low-key terrified” about performing after the band.

“I am jealous to hear what they’re able to do with their voice,” Daughtry admitted.

Aside from the Disturbed tour, Daughtry is also set to join Creed for several shows during their “Summer of ‘99” tour later in the year. As reported by Blabbermouth, this additional touring stint further emphasizes the band’s active schedule and growing role in the current rock scene.

“It’s surreal, man. It’s absolutely surreal, both tours,” Daughtry said. “I feel very fortunate that I get to call these guys friends of mine, but I’m still a huge fan.”

Chris Daughtry's American Idol journey

Chris Daughtry launched his music career on American Idol Season 5 in 2006, quickly becoming a fan favorite with his strong vocals and rock style. Despite standout performances like Hemorrhage (In My Hands) and Wanted Dead or Alive, he was shockingly eliminated in the Top 4, sparking controversy among viewers.

His audition received mixed reactions, with Simon Cowell saying he wasn’t a “standalone star,” but Daughtry proved otherwise. After American Idol, he declined offers to join Fuel and Aerosmith, choosing instead to form his own band. Their debut single, “It’s Not Over,” and self-titled album both achieved major success.

Daughtry earned Grammy nominations and redefined success for non-winning contestants. As he prepares to tour with Disturbed and Creed, he credits American Idol as the foundation of his journey. “I’m still a fan that feels completely lucky,” he said, reflecting on his career growth.

American Idol airs every Sunday and Monday at 8 pm EST on ABC.

