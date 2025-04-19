"It was amazing" — Love on the Spectrum star James meets Disturbed on The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour

Love on the Spectrum season 3 premiered on Netflix on April 2, 2025, bringing back familiar faces and introducing new ones. Among the returning cast members, James B. Jones once again became a fan favorite with his colourful shirts, love for Renaissance Faires, and his ongoing journey for love, which this season led him to Shelley Wolfe.

However, alongside his relationship milestones, James also revealed another personal passion — his love for heavy metal music. After the new season began airing, James shared a video clip of a special moment he experienced earlier this year. In March 2025, he met the band Disturbed during their The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sharing the moment online, James described the experience of meeting them,

"It was amazing to be able to meet a band who was hugely inspirational, to me, in my adolescent years," he wrote in the caption.

Love on the Spectrum star James shares his excitement about meeting Disturbed

In a post shared after the start of Love on the Spectrum season 3, James uploaded a video of himself meeting the members of Disturbed at their VIP meet and greet. Reflecting on the moment, ,

"I was not able to post this video, before now, but that was an amazing event; it was my fourth time seeing Disturbed in concert, but Shelley's first time seeing them, and both she and I had a wonderful time, at that event!" he wrote.

Love on the Spectrum star James mentioned that he was 13 years old when Disturbed released their debut album The Sickness in 2000. He also revealed that he had already seen the band live four times before this meet-and-greet. His excitement during the interaction was clear, and Disturbed themselves acknowledged him in the comments,

"It was a pleasure meeting you, James! Thanks for [being a] Disturbed One since the beginning," they replied.

Accompanying the video was a photo of James and Shelley posing with the band members. Shelley joined James at the concert, and the two seemed to enjoy the evening together. James’s video captured him smiling widely and engaging enthusiastically with the band, sharing how important their music had been to him over the years.

James’ love for metal extends beyond being a fan

Alongside his love for Disturbed, James has shared his passion for heavy metal through his own music. Late in 2024, he collaborated with Massachusetts-based musicians the Clemenzi Crusaders to release the track Heavy Metal Queen.

The song Heavy Metal Queen includes lyrics such as "Raven hair and ivory skin / Eyes that shine from a light within." The black-and-white music video, filmed with a LARP (Live Action Role Play) theme, features Shelley in the role of the queen. James shared that the song was not specifically written about Shelley.

James shared he also enjoys rock music beyond heavy metal. On Love on the Spectrum season 3, viewers saw him perform Aerosmith’s Walk This Way during his first date with Shelley. His karaoke performance showed another side of his musical interests especially in in classic rock.

Based on his past Instagram posts, James has also shared his love for bands such as Pantera, Amon Amarth, Linkin Park, and Judas Priest, showing that his music taste covers a wide range within the rock and metal genres.

Watch the latest episodes of Love on the Spectrum currently streaming on Netflix.

