“He is just the sweetest guy” — Love on the Spectrum’s Callie makes her feelings known about Tanner

Love on the Spectrum star Callie Truelove recently shared an update about her relationship with Tanner Smith. She recently posted a video on her Instagram account on April 11, 2025.

“The update is that we are hanging out and we are enjoying it and we love ourselves and we love hanging out together. He is just the sweetest guy I ever met in my whole life,” she revealed.

The two were seen building a connection in the latest season of the Netflix series, where they initially chose to remain friends. However, recent Instagram posts and videos have shown the duo spending more time together, raising curiosity among fans about the future of their relationship.

The reunion took place after the release of Love on the Spectrum season 3. Tanner, 26, and Callie, 21, both took to social media to share updates. In a video uploaded to Instagram, Tanner wrapped his arms around Callie and their friend Frankie Antonelli while describing their time together at the Shepherd Hotel in Clemson.

What happened between Love on the Spectrum stars Callie and Tanner

During their appearance on Love on the Spectrum season 3, Tanner and Callie went on multiple dates and appeared to form a genuine connection. Tanner complimented her personality and openness during their interactions. On one of their early dates, he told her,

“You’re very nice and very kind, and I like your personality. And you’re easy to talk to. You’re very sweet and kind too. I love somebody who likes to talk.”

On another date, Tanner kissed Callie on the cheek and described her as “smoking hot.” Despite their chemistry, the two decided to remain friends by the end of the season.

Tanner later told Tudum, Netflix’s companion site, that the experience helped him connect with many “really good lady friends” who were “very cute and beautiful.” However, their recent reunion and social media activity seem to indicate that they are continuing to enjoy each other’s company. Callie revealed in the video clip that they were enjoying their time together.

The pair also shared details of their evening together in Clemson, where they had hamburgers, french fries, and strawberry cake. According to Callie, the group was recognized by several fans, leading to an exciting night for them.

“I am not used to this kind of response, so it was wonderful,” she said.

Callie also posted a photo of herself and Tanner on Instagram, writing,

“Oh my TONIGHT WAS AMAZING. MY HEART OVERFLOWS Watch for more pictures.”

Tanner’s mother reflects on his dates in Love on the Spectrum

Nicci Smith, Tanner’s mother, also offered her perspective on her son’s journey during Love on the Spectrum season 3. In a conversation with Today.com, she discussed Tanner’s date with Shyann, which took place at a goat farm. While the two bonded over their shared interest in animals, the date was marked by several awkward pauses.

“To me, that date was very uncomfortable, because I know him. I felt bad for both of them — I think she had a bit of stage fright and didn’t know what to say, and he felt like it was his responsibility to carry the conversation but didn’t know how to draw her out.”

Nicci, a former nurse who now works as a fitness instructor, said that while viewers see Tanner as “the happy, joyful guy,” anxiety often affects him.

“When you’re autistic, anxiety is always there,” she explained.

She said he was really struggling during the date. It just wasn’t clicking, and she was ready for it to be over. But she added that he learned from the experience and did a good job.

Tanner ultimately told Shyann that he didn’t see a romantic future with her, though he appreciated their time together. They mutually agreed to remain friends.

The situation was different with Callie. “There was a lot of chemistry,” Nicci said about Tanner and Callie’s connection. She added that the families had recently had dinner together and that it went well.

“They bounce off each other very well, and let’s just see where it goes. They’ve been coming to see us, and we’re planning to visit them next. They have a pool and horses, and Callie wants to show Tanner her world.”

Fans can stream Love on the Spectrum season 3 exclusively on Netflix.

