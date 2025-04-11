“She just gets me” — Love on the Spectrum’s Pari shares honest feelings about her relationship with Tina

Love on the Spectrum Season 3 premiered on Netflix on April 2, 2025, following a new group of individuals on the autism spectrum as they explore dating and relationships.

Among them was Pari, who entered the season looking for a “Princess Charming” — someone kind, accepting, and ready for what she called “T-ventures,” referring to her love for the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority, known as the T.

Pari’s date with Tina was featured in episode 5, they spent time walking in a park, feeding ducks, and sharing personal stories. After the date, Pari called her sister Teal and described the experience as something that felt easy and genuine.

In an interview published by Tudum on April 11, 2025, Pari confirmed that she and Tina are still together.

“[Tina] really is the Amtrak to my Commuter Rail. She just gets me. We both share the same energy, quirkiness, and enthusiasm, and I just love that so much!" Pari told Tudum.

The two continue to stay in touch, have attended dates together since filming, and are now looking forward to graduating from college and attending each other’s ceremonies.

Pari and Tina connect during their first date in Love on the Spectrum

During Love on the Spectrum season 3, episode 5, Pari’s date with Tina was featured. Their time at the park included feeding ducks, discussing their families, and identifying shared interests.

“Oh, it went amazing. Her name’s Tina, and we have a lot of things in common,” Pari shared in a confessional.

After the date, she spoke with her sister Teal and described feeling at ease during the interaction. Pari mentioned that Tina had a pet cat and had also lost her father, which she related to. They spoke about their siblings and noted that their sisters are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I feel like it definitely, like, sparks. Like, I definitely feel like there’s a connection, and I really want to see her again,” Pari said during the call with her sister.

At the end of their date in Love on the Spectrum, Pari asked Tina if they could meet again. Tina agreed, and they shared a hug before leaving the park. Pari later said that Tina's smile "just lit up the whole park", and her laugh was "adorable."

Pari shares how the relationship has grown since filming

After the filming of Love on the Spectrum, Pari and Tina continued to see each other. Pari described Tina as someone who understands her well. The two have kept in touch and even went on a Green Line ride together to explore the Amtrak Downeaster.

"We make each other laugh and giggle a lot. We really enjoy hanging out together," Pari admitted.

Pari also mentioned that both she and Tina are graduating from college in May and hope to attend each other’s ceremonies. Tina’s interest in Pari’s life, including trains and public transport, has been a positive step for them. Pari’s mother has been supportive of the relationship, even exchanging photos and messages with Tina.

“My mom thinks Tina is great and funny and loves how good of a match she is for me. She likes how Tina will sometimes text her with photos and silly things," Pari said.

In her concluding note, Pari shared that she often takes solo rides on the Red Line and sometimes rides with friends, enjoying horn shows from passing trains.

Watch Pari and Tina’s story in the latest season of Love on the Spectrum, now streaming on Netflix.

