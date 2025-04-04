Love on the Spectrum season 3? Which couples are still together?

Love on the Spectrum season 3 premiered on Netflix on April 2, 2025. The new season follows both returning and new individuals on the autism spectrum as they explore dating and relationships. At the end of the season, five couples confirmed their relationship status.

All five couples—Pari and Tina, Madison and Tyler, James and Shelley, Connor and Georgie, and Abbey and David—are still together, according to the show’s final updates and cast interviews. Several of the Love on the Spectrum cast members shared their first romantic experiences on screen, while others returned to deepen relationships formed in earlier seasons.

Meet the Love on the Spectrum Season 3 who are still together

Pari and Tina

Pari, based in Boston, explored dating a woman for the first time during Love on the Spectrum season 3. She was matched with Tina, who also identifies as autistic and shares Pari’s interest in trains. Their initial outings included a dinner and a walk in a garden. In episode 7, the show revealed that:

“Pari and Tina are very much in love. The railfans group has a new member... wishes do come true.”

Both continue to follow each other on Instagram. However, as of April 2025, there has been no official post confirming their current status beyond the show’s final update.

Madison and Tyler

Madison and Tyler met for the first time during season 3, where their connection developed through shared interests in country music and amusement parks. Tyler went to Madison's house and requested her parents' approval to take her to Universal Studios. In the season’s final montage, it was stated that:

“Madison’s love story continues with her cowboy sweetheart.”

As of April 2025, both still follow each other on social media, though no official updates have been made public since Love on the Spectrum filming ended.

James and Shelley

James, who appeared in season 2, encountered Shelley near the conclusion of the season. She attended a birthday gathering at his home, where she met his friends. After the celebration, James and Shelley had a one-on-one conversation and shared a kiss. James then asked,

“So, are we boyfriend and girlfriend now?”

Shelley confirmed that they were officially in a relationship by saying "yes." The conclusion of Love on the Spectrum season 3 episode 7, affirmed that "James and Shelley remain a couple."

Connor and Georgie

Connor, a returning participant from season 2, was matched with Georgie. Their initial meeting occurred in a park, where they connected through common interests. Georgie later met Connor’s family, and the couple shared a kiss during a rainy outing. According to the final montage,

“Connor is reveling in his first ever relationship… With a demigoddess no less. They are both excited for what the future may hold.”

The two still follow each other on Instagram and have interacted through likes and comments.

Abbey and David

Abbey and David, who first appeared in previous seasons, celebrated their third anniversary during Love on the Spectrum season 3. They attended a wine-tasting event with their families, where Abbey performed an original song for David. Netflix stated that:

“Abbey and David’s love is growing stronger. Abbey is looking forward to one day having a husband.”

In an interview with Today, Abbey stated that they already feel "married from the inside," emphasizing the strength of their bond even without a formal ceremony. David added that they are "not ready to do the real thing yet," indicating that while they see a future together, they are not currently planning a wedding.

All episodes of Love on the Spectrum Season 3 are available to stream on Netflix.

