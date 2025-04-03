Where to follow Madison Marilla from Love On the Spectrum on Instagram? Age, job, and more explored

Love on the Spectrum season 3, released on Netflix on April 2, 2025, introduces new and returning cast members as they navigate dating and relationships. The show follows individuals with autism as they seek meaningful connections with support from family, friends, and experts. One of the participants this season is Madison Marilla, who shares her journey of looking for love.

Ad

Madison, 27, previously worked as a student activities director at an elementary school in Massachusetts and has lived in Santa Rosa, California, and Sudbury. She can be followed on Instagram under the username @madison_marilla.

Inside Madison Marilla's Love on the Spectrum journey and Instagram presence

Madison on Love on the Spectrum

Ad

Trending

Madison Marilla joined Love on the Spectrum after being inspired by past cast members, particularly Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman. In the Tudum by Netflix article published on April 3, 2025, she stated that their journey encouraged her to believe that finding love as an autistic individual was possible.

“Abbey and David’s love story made me think finding love for people who have autism is possible.”

Ad

On the show, Madison is looking for a partner who has similar interests and values and likes to have conversations. She calls herself someone who is searching for meaningful relationships and hopes to get through the dating process with the help of neurodiversity specialist Jennifer Cook.

Aside from dating, Madison has a scholastic degree in psychology and art. She previously worked as a student activities director at an elementary school in Massachusetts. She has also mentioned her long-term goal of obtaining a teaching certification and a master's degree in special education.

Ad

Madison Marilla's Instagram presence

Ad

Madison Marilla actively shares updates about her experiences on the show and her interests through Instagram. On April 2, 2025, she posted photos from the show's premiere and reflected on her experiences as an autistic individual, writing:

"April 2nd is World Autism Awareness Day. Today was extra special for me being a part of the Love on the Spectrum Cast and meeting my fellow castmates last night at the premiere party."

Ad

In her post, she pointed out how appearing on the show has made her understand herself more and stressed the spectrum of diversity that exists among people with autism. She also acknowledged the people who have supported her during her lifetime, including her family, mentors, and fellow cast members.

Prior to the show's premiere, Madison confirmed her inclusion in Love on the Spectrum season 3 and asked her fans to watch when the season aired. In a post on March 4, 2025, she wrote:

Ad

"The cat is officially out of the bag… I’m officially a cast member of Season 3 on Love on the Spectrum. Tune in on April 2nd to watch my journey. Trailer drops tomorrow."

Ad

Additionally, on March 29, 2025, she shared images of a Snow White doll she made and mentioned watching the new Snow White movie with her friends. She captioned the Instagram post:

"So nice seeing the new Snow White movie with my friends. Snow White was my childhood favorite princess."

Her social media content includes posts about her interests, including jewelry-making and doll collecting, specifically American Girl dolls and Disney princess figures. She frequently speaks about her knowledge of Disney characters and movies, which is a running gag throughout her social media life and on the show.

Ad

Love on the Spectrum season 3 is now available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback