“Perfect match”- Love on the Spectrum fans react to Connor making his feelings known for Georgie

Love on the Spectrum season 3 premiered on April 2, World Autism Awareness Day, and all seven episodes made for a perfect binge-watch. The show witnessed people on the autism spectrum getting to know each other, going on dates, developing feelings, and even confessing their feelings to each other.

The heartwarming Love on the Spectrum covered facets of heartbreak, romance, and commitment in the world of autistic people. Connor liked Georgie since he met her and developed feelings for her on their dates. Then, in episodes 4 and 5, Connor made his feelings known to her and found out that she felt the same way.

He told her that he hadn't stopped thinking about her since he met her for the first time, and she said she felt the same way. He overcame his nervousness and asked her if she wanted to meet his parents. She said she would and also asked him to meet her parents. Fans of Love on Spectrum came to X to react to their chemistry and their bond.

"GEORGIEEEEEEE !!! I'M CRYINGGGGGG!!!! She calm Connor down that was a moment! Urghhh! Perfect match!" a fan said.

"Watching Season 3 of Love on the Spectrum. Connor and Georgie are SO SWEET!" said another.

"Connor and Georgie are soooo pure and sweet I'm crying," added a third.

"So many men in the world could take notes from Connor and how much of a romantic he is and how he treats women. He is so adorable," commented one.

Fans of Love on the Spectrum gushed about Connor and Georgie's relationship.

"Okay, this season of Love on the Spectrum, Connor and Georgie GOT IT! They’re so stinking cute omg I love seeing my boy Connor all blushy and smitten!" an X user wrote.

"I’m really happy Connor met Georgie. This is the happiest I’ve seen him," another user wrote.

"All of Connor and Georgie's dates had me giggling and kicking my feet. I’m so happy they found someone so perfect for Connor," commented one.

"Omg I love Georgie and Connor together, I hope they go on for a while," added another.

When Connor confessed his feelings for Georgie in Love on The Spectrum season 3

Before Connor headed to meet Georgie on Love on the Spectrum, where he was going to confess his feelings for her, he saw his family and told them that he wondered if he would kiss her. They asked him not to impose rules on himself or his date, and Connor agreed.

Then, when Connor met Georgie, he told her that she had a certain appeal and a free spirit. He then told her:

"Ever since our last date, Georgie, I haven't been able to stop thinking about you."

Georgie said that she couldn't wait to see where their relationship went. Then, when taking a walk outside in the vineyards, a nervous Connor asked Georgie if she would like to meet his parents. He began to tell her that he knew it came too soon, but Georgie understood and said she would love to have him meet hers as well.

Georgie told him that she enjoyed spending time with him and didn't see a problem meeting his parents. He then gathered the courage to ask her if he could kiss her, and she asked him to kiss her on the cheek or her hand for the time being. He obliged and kissed her hand.

For more updates on Connor's life, fans of Love on the Spectrum can follow him on his official Instagram, @connortomlinson5.

