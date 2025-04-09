“My favesss”— Love on the Spectrum fans react to Pari and Tina’s chemistry

The coveted season 3 of Love on the Spectrum was released on April 2, World Autism Awareness Day, with all seven episodes. These covered people on the spectrum going on dates, hoping to find their forever partner. While things were tough for some, others found what they were looking for.

When Pari and Tina met each other, they seemed to be a great fit. They bonded over their allergies and shared interests. They even encountered a bride and groom getting a photo shoot on their first date and gazed at them. At the end of their date, they admitted their liking for each other and decided to meet for another date.

On their second date, they went to a park and again encountered a couple in wedding outfits doing a photo shoot. Pari thought it was a sign and told Tina that they might be like that one day. They both told each other that they looked like princesses and kissed at the end of the date.

Fans of Love on the Spectrum reacted to their chemistry on X.

"Pari & Tina was also my favesss likee we love a good #wlw relationship," a fan said.

"Tina and Pari," said another fan.

"PARI AND TINA I WILL PROTECT YALL WITH MY LIFE!!!!!!" added a third.

"Newest season .... like omg we laughed, we cried, we gasped!! Seriously so so good. I just love Pari so much," commented another.

Fans of Love on the Spectrum specifically pointed out the fact that Tina didn't eat any gluten all day as a precaution for Pari's gluten allergy in case they kissed.

"Tina didn’t eat any gluten just in case she and Pari kissed due to her allergy - omggggggg love is so sweet it gives me hope," an X user wrote.

"Tina not eating any gluten because she wanted to kiss Pari is so ridiculously sweet," another user wrote.

"Tina wasn’t eating gluten the whole day before her date cos Pari is allergic and she didn’t wanna trigger her if they kissed. The real lovers are over there on #LoveOnTheSpectrum," commented one.

"TINA SAYING SHE DIDN’T EAT GLUTEN ALL DAY BECAUSE SHE DIDN’T WANT SOMETHING TO HAPPEN TO PARI IF THEY KISSED PLS IF THEY WANTED TO THEY WOULD THAT IS ADORABLE," wrote another.

What happened on Pari and Tina's second date on Love on the Spectrum season 3?

When they met on their Love on the Spectrum second date, they noted how a married couple was doing a photo shoot like there was one the last time they met.

"What are the chances? It's like there's signs of romance," Pari said.

Tina agreed and stated that it was in the air. Seeing the couple, Pari said it could be them someday, while Tina said that if they got married, it would have a train theme, referring to Pari's love for trains. Pari then gave her the Hello Kitty clips and the train keychain she brought for her, and Tina said she loved it.

When the two of them passed the bride, they complimented her. Pari told Tina that she liked her laugh. Then, when the two of them sat down, the bride found them and handed them the bouquet of flowers, saying she wanted them to have it. They were happy to accept it, and ended their date perfectly with a kiss.

For more updates on Pari and Tina's lives, fans of Love on the Spectrum can follow them on their official Instagram accounts, @purpleprincesspari and @blindsided_in_boston.

