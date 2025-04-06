"Bawling ugly cry" — Love on the Spectrum fans react to Dani and Adan's shocking decision to end things

Love on the Spectrum season 3, which premiered on April 2, saw couple Adan and Dani end their relationship due to their conflicting ideologies regarding intimacy. In episode 7, Dani asked Adan if he wanted to continue their relationship or remain friends. Adan, who was not on board with Dani's wish to have an intimate relationship before marriage, ended things, saying they should remain friends.

Although Adan liked Dani, he was not prepared to overstep his boundaries or compromise his beliefs surrounding intimacy. Dani, on the other hand, believed intimacy was a crucial experience that could help them get to know one another better. For Dani, a relationship without intimacy was challenging to imagine.

"It sounds to me that, without this intimacy, it feels like we can only be friends," Adan said.

Although Dani agreed, she broke down, knowing her relationship had ended. Meanwhile, her aunt Sandy tried to console her, urging her to be strong and convincing her that she would find "the right one." While speaking to the cameras, Adan confessed that Dani, his first girlfriend, was a "huge blessing" in his life.

Love on the Spectrum fans on X commented on the couple's breakup, sympathizing with them and hoping that they find their ideal matches soon.

"Bawling ugly cry at Dani and Adans breakup love on the spectrum is so pure Dani is my girl," a fan wrote.

"i’m so sad adan and dani broke up," another fan commented.

"Dani crying on love on the spectrum is breaking my heart," a netizen tweeted.

While Love on the Spectrum fans sympathized with both, some praised Adan for speaking his mind.

"The pain in Dani’s eyes after Adan said no s*x before marriage was by far the best moment in tv this year," a user reacted.

"I’m proud of Adan for speaking up about not wanting to be intimate until marriage. He definitely senses how eager Dani is but boundaries are important," a person commented.

"I feel so bad for both Dani and Adan," another fan wrote.

Other Love on the Spectrum fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"ngl when adan & dani broke up i cried a lil too, cause my sis just wanna love on her man," a person reacted.

"no fr dani and adan broke my heart but i hope next season dani will really find love shes been on the show so long I NEED HER HAPPY ENDING GET HER A FREAK," one posted.

Love on the Spectrum star Adan says it was "an honor" to have Dani as his girlfriend

In episode 5 of Love on the Spectrum, Adan told Dani that he was uncomfortable with being intimate before marriage and hoped she would respect his boundaries. Although upset and disappointed, Dani said she understood where he came from and would honor his limitations.

However, she was not open to waiting till marriage. While speaking to her aunt in episode 6, she said:

"The problem is, if we continue our relationship without s*x before marriage, how is this ever gonna work out?"

Dani added that she "always" wanted an intimate relationship but got "misery" instead. In episode 7, the Love on the Spectrum star called Adan and told him that she looked forward to a "mature adult relationship" and thought Adan was okay with it. Adan clarified that although he said he was okay with it, he realized he was not when he reconsidered his decision.

While Dani respected Adan's boundaries, she expected him to respect her expectations. Adan said that although he wanted to go on trips with her and enjoy weekends together, he was not prepared to be forced into s*xual intimacy. Hearing that, Dani asked him to decide if he wanted to continue their relationship or remain friends.

After some deliberation, Adan said that since their viewpoints were conflicting, it would be wise for them to remain friends. While speaking to the cameras, Adan said:

"Dani was my first girlfriend. And that was a huge blessing in my life and an honor."

Eventually, Adan took a break from dating and returned to his studies, while Dani continued going on dates.

Stream Love on the Spectrum exclusively on Netflix.

