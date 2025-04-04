"Was perfect for you bro!" — Love on the Spectrum fans react to James' shocking decision to reject Sonia

Love on the Spectrum season 3 premiered on April 2, 2025, and documented the lives of individuals on the autism spectrum as they ventured into the world of dating to find their partners. James, in episode 3, went on a date with Sonia, who was a fan of heavy metal music and scarecrows. However, in episode 4, James refused to see Sonia again because he felt there was no spark between them.

Sonia accepted his decision with a smile and appreciated his honesty. However, when asked by a producer, she revealed she would have gone on a second date with James because he was "awesome." While speaking to the cameras, she expressed her feelings regarding the rejection, saying:

"I'm just so used to rejection, so it's okay. And I think we... it would be nice that we're friends."

During their date, the pair played darts and ate cotton candy. James felt they had "a lot in common" and admitted he enjoyed his time with Sonia, however, he preferred not to lead her on. Consequently, he ended things before they progressed.

Love on the Spectrum fans took to X to comment on James' decision. While many felt she was an ideal match for him, some commented on James pointing out Sonia's discolored incisor.

"James! Sonia was perfect for you bro!" a fan wrote.

"Aw i loved Sonia!! Any guy would be lucky to have her, maybe if her and James stay friends he’ll end up falling for her," another fan commented.

"Awww man, I’m kinda bummed that James wasn’t feeling Sonia," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love on the Spectrum fans were disappointed to see Sonia get rejected, claiming she could have been a compatible match for James.

"I really thought James and Sonia had a spark. She really liked him. I kinda got emotional after she said I’m use to being rejected," a user reacted.

"Poor Sonia. STOP REJECTING HER MEN!" a person commented.

"Justice for Sonia, James’ date on Love on the Spectrum. Hope Sonia finds someone special. She was a cool chick," another fan wrote.

Other fans of Love on the Spectrum commented on James pointing out Sonia's discolored tooth.

"James is bloody hilarious, the babe is talking about lipstick on her teeth and he’s pointing out discoloured teeth," one user posted.

"james just said his date’s teeth have discoloration i f**king love this show," a person reacted.

"Not James telling that nice lady her incisor is discolored - SCREAMING," another netizen tweeted.

"I like him" — Love on the Spectrum star Sonia comments on her connection with James

As soon as Sonia arrived, she caught James' attention with her telephone handbag. It intrigued him and led to a conversation about spy movies. He then handed her a bouquet of gummies to stand out of the "overdone" trend of gifting flowers on a first date. James also expressed concern about Sonia's earrings, worried they might get caught in something and pull at her ear.

When Sonia said she did not care because she was a "klutz," the Love on the Spectrum star urged her to "have higher self-esteem." Shortly after, James told Sonia that she had lipstick on her tooth. However, while examining her teeth, he said:

"Although one of your incisors looks like it has some discoloration, but that's probably not from the lipstick."

While speaking to the Love on the Spectrum cameras, Sonia said she liked people who had "unique features," and added that there was something about James that was "so different."

"You know, like, honestly, I like him," she said.

However, her hopes were crushed when James chose not to go on another date with her. Regardless, she wished him well and believed he would soon find someone he would connect with.

Love on the Spectrum can be streamed on Netflix.

