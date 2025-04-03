"It's gonna make me cry"– Love on the Spectrum star James' mom gets emotional after he fails to get any matches in speed dating

Love on the Spectrum season 3 premiered on Netflix on April 2, 2025. The show returned with two old couples and a new batch of contestants on the spectrum, who are hoping to find the love of their lives.

In episode 2, James returned home from a speed dating event, as he was greeted by his parents, June and Lawrence. When they asked him about his experience, James replied that it went "well enough." However, moments later, he received a phone call from the event moderator, who informed him that he hadn't received any matches.

While James took the news in stride, saying he was used to not getting any matches, his mother struggled to hide her emotions. She became teary-eyed, feeling sympathetic for her son and finding the situation difficult to accept.

"It's gonna make me cry," June said before wiping some tears.

Love on the Spectrum star James shares his speed dating experience with his parents

At the beginning of Love on the Spectrum season 3 episode 2, James returned to his home in Boston after attending a speed dating event. As he walked through the door, his parents, June and Lawrence, were waiting for him at the kitchen table, eager to hear about his experience.

James shared that the event went "well enough" for him, before mentioning that only two of the six girls with whom he interacted seemed interesting to him.

"Oh, I think it went well enough, I suppose. Unfortunately, only two out of the six women with whom I interacted really interested me, as sad as that is. Their names were Erika and Jackie, or short for Jacqueline, so, you know, not too bad, not too bad," the Love on the Spectrum star shared.

When June asked him if he was being "too picky," James noted that he didn't feel anything with the girls he met. He further added that he can't force feelings with someone when he doesn't have them.

Lawrence, his father, then chimed in and asked if he had fun. When James responded that he did, Lawrence emphasized that having fun and meeting new people was the most important thing about the experience.

However, during their conversation, James received a phone call from Jen, the moderator of the speed dating event he had attended. Over the call, Jen informed him that, unfortunately, he hadn't received any matches from the event.

"Hey, James, it's Jen from speed dating. It was really great seeing you... So we've gone through all the cards, and I just wanted to let you know James, unfortunately, you've had no matches this time. I'm so sorry," Jen told James.

James took the news calmly, acknowledging that he had never received any matches from such events before and wasn’t expecting any this time either. The Love on the Spectrum star then shared that he had fun during the experience and appreciated Jen's honesty in delivering the news.

While James noted that he had "gotten accustomed" to such news, his mother said that she hadn't. She got emotional over the situation and shed a few tears, feeling sorry for her son who was trying to find love.

While Lawrence was also sad about the news, he assured James that there is always a "next time" for such things, and he shouldn't worry about the present. James agreed, and his mother, June, felt relieved and comforted by his positive outlook.

"Yeah. That'll be good. Good attitude. Well, I'm sorry that you didn't have any matches... And hopefully in the future, you will find a match," June reacted.

Love on the Spectrum season 3 episodes 1-7 are now available to stream on Netflix.

