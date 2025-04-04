“I adore this family” — Love on the Spectrum fans react to James’ parents’ behavior towards him

The much-awaited season 3 of Love on the Spectrum was released on April 2, World Autism Awareness Day. All seven episodes followed the journeys of individuals on the spectrum as they went on dates, fell for each other, and met each other's parents.

James, a popular cast member from the previous season of Love on the Spectrum, returned for season 3. He wasn't able to find someone that stuck in the previous seasons. The season kicked off with James going to a speed dating event but finding no luck. His mom shed tears for him because this wasn't the first time he was rejected at such an event.

Further in the season, James's father asked him about the girl he met online and asked him how she looked. He said he didn't believe in flattery, to which his father taught him that positive comments weren't always flattery. On his 37th birthday, his father helped him light a fire pit for his friends to sit around. He also asked him to stop yawning while talking to him, while his mom pushed him to do small chores such as washing his face.

Fans of Love on the Spectrum took to X to share their reactions to James's journey and his parents' behavior toward him. One fan on X commented:

A fan reacts to James’ parents’ behavior towards him (Image via X/@iamsikora)

While some of them adored their dynamic, others thought they disliked him.

"Why do James parents dislike him so much," said another fan.

"James mom crying has me bawlingggggg I hope he finds love," added a third.

"James is great but his father and his advice. Just pure entertainment," commented one.

Some fans of Love on the Spectrum found James' interactions with his parents hilarious.

"James's parents on #LoveOnTheSpectrum are hilarious," an X user wrote.

"James is so funny lmaoo his parents are so annoyed he keeps yawning," another user wrote.

"I love how much James’ parents love to stress him out, they’re so funny," commented one.

"James' dad putting this fire on a hot day is diabolical. This is why men can’t be trusted to be in charge of party planning," wrote one.

What happened between James and his parents on Love on the Spectrum season 3?

When James told his dad that he wanted a big wedding because he liked being the center of attention, his dad said that he wouldn't be the center of attention on his wedding day—it would be his bride. James then rhetorically asked what made her so special.

On his 37th birthday, while James' father was lighting a fire pit out in the sun, James asked whose idea it was to light the fire. When his father said it was his idea, James stated that it was 87 degrees outside. His father told him it was okay to light the fire anytime of the day.

James also told his father that when he shared online that he didn't like his father getting breadcrumbs in butter, he found people who related to him. His father said that breadcrumbs were like specks of dust on a piece of furniture. He told his mother:

"We have to start doing videos about our pet peeves with 36-year-old sons who still live with us."

For more updates on James' life, fans of Love on the Spectrum can follow him on his official Instagram account, @jamesbjones87.

