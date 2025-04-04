“Her dad is STRESSED”- Love on the Spectrum fans react to Madison kissing Tyler in front of her parents

Love on the Spectrum season 3 was finally released on Netflix on April 2, World Autism Awareness Day. It released all seven episodes, making for a perfect binge-watch. Once again, like the previous seasons, people who fell on the spectrum went ahead on their quests to find love, and it was a success for many of them.

Madison's wish to find her perfect someone finally came true when she found Tyler. She had been on other dates prior, but nothing had stuck like Tyler did. After a couple of dates, she asked him to be her boyfriend, and they even kissed while making sand castles at the beach.

The next major step in their relationship was to meet each other's parents. When Tyler visited Madison's home, it wasn't just her who was excited. Her parents, too, couldn't wait to meet him. When they finally met Tyler, they told him they liked him, while Tyler told them that he loved their daughter. He said the same to Madison, and they smooched in front of her parents multiple times.

Fans of Love on the Spectrum came to X to react to Madison and Tyler kissing in front of her parents.

'"Tyler and Madison smooching up, her dad is STRESSED!" a fan said.

"Madison’s dad's reaction to the kissing is sending me," said another.

"Madison and her man just smooching up a storm in front of her parents & brother is sending me," added a third.

"Madison’s father's reaction to the kissing is KILLING ME," commented another.

Some fans of Love on the Spectrum found it funny, while others loved it.

"Madison and Tyler are doing too much in front of the parents," an X user wrote.

"Tyler just constantly ripping makeouts with Madison in front of her parents right as he meets them, clear alpha dog in the show," another user wrote.

"Madison and Tyler keep making out in front of her family it’s so awkward I love it," commented one.

"Madison’s dad’s sent me watching the kitchen make out," wrote one.

When Tyler came to meet Madison's parents in Love on the Spectrum season 3, episode 7

When Tyler met with Madison's parents on Love on the Spectrum, her mom told him they had heard much about him. He then presented the gift he got for Madison, a piece of jewelry that he thought she would like. Madison told him she had thought of him a lot in the last three weeks.

Her mother told him:

"We have loved hearing about you, Tyler. Madison is grinning from ear to ear."

Tyle responded, saying that Madison made him grin from ear to ear, too. Madison's dad asked him if she was his first girlfriend, and he said he had a few in Arkansas, but she was his favorite. Her dad said that the good thing about them was that they both had taken their diagnosis and had decided to do something positive with it.

Tyler said that moving to Florida was good for him because he had many opportunities with college and DJing. Tyler then went on to smooch Madison again while her mom asked what his parents thought of her. Tyler said while smooching her that they loved her and wanted to meet her, which made her mom laugh.

Madison's mom, in a Love on the Spectrum confessional, said they didn't know if Madison would ever feel like that toward someone. So seeing her like that in front of their eyes was "mindblowing" and "so sweet." Her dad said that they'd rather see her smooching than no smooching at all.

For more updates on Madison's life, fans of Love on the Spectrum season 3 could follow her on her official Instagram account, @madison_marilla.

