“I cannot stop thinking about him” – Love On The Spectrum star Madison makes her feelings known about Tyler

Love On The Spectrum season 3 continues to explore the romantic journeys of individuals on the autism spectrum. The show premiered on March 2, 2024, on Netflix with familiar and new cast members.

Ad

Love On The Spectrum episode 5, in particular, captured emotional developments, including a heartfelt moment from Madison as she described her growing connection with Tyler.

“I cannot stop thinking about him at this, at this point. I cannot stop thinking about him," Madison said as she spoke about her upcoming second date.

Her joy was visible as she opened up to the producers about Tyler, whom she met on a date in the previous episode. On the other hand, other cast members, such as Dani, Adan, Tanner, and Callie, also deal with their challenges of dating, intimacy, and friendship in this episode of Love On The Spectrum.

Ad

Trending

Love On The Spectrum: Madison and Tyler's budding connection

Ad

Madison excitedly told her best friend, Allie, that her date with Tyler went great. She shared details about him, including his love for country music and his work as a DJ at church and Autism Speaks events. Madison felt they were a perfect match, admiring his outgoing nature and musical knowledge.

Madison also shared their mutual love for Christmas, noting that Tyler, like her, keeps his tree up all year round. Their shared interests extended to activities like bowling, going to the beach, and watching movies. Madison was visibly overjoyed, stating,

Ad

“I can't be happier. Never thought I'd meet a guy that was this easy to please.”

Later, during her conversation with producers, Madison expressed anticipation about their second date.

“Now I'm going on date number two with, with him. I'm just, I just, I'm just wondering like, am I going to kiss him or what?” she said.

Ad

Ad

When asked if she had ever kissed a guy before, Madison responded, “Never. Never have I ever. He may be my first one.” The second date took place at the beach, where Madison and Tyler had an open and honest conversation about their relationship goals. Tyler asked her what she was looking for in dating and in a relationship. Madison replied,

“I'm looking for someone who I can find a partner in… someone who could be a best friend to me and eventually a lifelong partner.”

Ad

Tyler responded positively, saying, “Same here.” Madison then asked Tyler if he would like to be her boyfriend, and he said, “Yes. Absolutely.” Madison smiled and said, “This makes me so happy.” They then shared a kiss, with Madison saying, “That was my first kiss ever.”

What else happened in the Love On The Spectrum episode

While Madison and Tyler’s connection grew, other cast members experienced turning points in Love On The Spectrum season 3, episode 5. Dani and Adan reunited after a long gap due to their busy schedules.

Ad

Ad

During their date, Adan opened up about his personal boundaries, stating he wasn’t comfortable with physical intimacy outside of marriage. Dani appreciated his honesty but felt heartbroken, she later admitted,

"No matter how hard I tried to drown my sorrows, I didn't want to invade Adan's boundaries or anything, but it's not, the relationship with Adan isn't working."

Meanwhile, Tanner and Callie shared a date at the park. They fed ducks, exchanged jokes, and enjoyed each other’s company. Callie described their vibe as “like two catfish frying in the pan.” They ended the date by dancing and holding hands. Both expressed interest in seeing each other again.

Ad

Love On The Spectrum season 3 is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback