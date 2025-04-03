"I think I may be feeling some sparks" – Love on the Spectrum star Connor opens up on his date with Georgie

Love on the Spectrum season 3, episode 2 premiered on Netflix on April 2, 2025, picking up where the previous episode left off with the cliffhanger of Connor's date with Kate. While Connor doesn't feel that Kate is the right match for him, he later goes on a date with Georgie and feels that he has finally found someone special.

The two met at a park, where they bonded over their shared love for The Dragon Prince and their interest in duck watching. In his confessional, Connor expressed how amazing he found Georgie to be and highlighted their shared common things.

Connor was amazed at the sight of Georgie. Before acknowledging that this could be his imagination, he admitted that he could feel some sparks between them.

"I think Georgie's amazing. We have so much in common. We both like The Dragon Prince. We both like… both have taste in old-fashioned things. I mean, when I saw her standing there, I thought to myself, "Whoa, who is that?" This may be my imagination, or I might be saying things too early, but I think I may be feeling some sparks," he said in his confessional.

Love on the Spectrum star Connor seeks another date with Georgie

In Love on the Spectrum season 3 episode 2, Connor met Georgie for their date at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. Georgie's introductory video mentioned that she liked bird-watching and eating competitions. However, she didn't like croutons or people watching loud videos in public.

When the two greeted each other with "Nice to meet you" simultaneously, Connor apologized, noting that it was a bit awkward. However, Georgie assured him that it was fine as she had four siblings and she was used to being talked over.

Before calling it a "crazy coincidence", Connor shared that he had three younger siblings of his own. He then added that there were moments in his life when he would shout in his house, yet no one would hear him.

After Georgie chimed in that she felt the same as an eldest sibling, the Love on the Spectrum couple went over to the park pond to watch the ducks swim.

Near the pond, Connor asked Georgie what she was looking for in a partner. In response, Georgie revealed that she had never been on a date before, making it tough for her to pinpoint the things she wished for in her potential boyfriend.

"Yeah, I… I know what you mean. I didn't know what to think, how to feel. For a second, I thought I had even gone mad or something, and that… that's, like, one of my biggest fears, going crazy," Connor reacted.

Connor further noted that while he had been on a date before, he wasn't able to find the right person for himself.

The Love on the Spectrum couple ended their date after playing some croquet. Connor told Georgie he had a great time with her and learned much about her.

After pointing out the list of things they shared in common, Connor asked Georgie if he could see her for another date. Georgie agreed, and the two ended their date, sharing a hug before departing.

"I feel that went well, Cian. I… Only time will tell if it's really meant to be. Happy as a clam. Cian, don't tell my mom, but… I like her. I really like her. A big stepping stone in my life," Georgie later shared in his confessional.

Love on the Spectrum season 3 episodes 1-7 are available on Netflix.

