"Brought me to my knees" — Love on the Spectrum fans react to Abbey's "special song" for David

Love on the Spectrum, Netflix's Emmy Award-winning dating show starring individuals on the autism spectrum, released season 3 on April 2, 2025. Among the new and returning cast members were Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman, who celebrated their third anniversary on the show. After they exchanged gifts, Abbey surprised David with a song she had written for him with her friend's help.

"David, you've been the most amazing boyfriend ever. And I have written you a special song. This is for you, David," she said.

Accompanied by a guitar, Abbey began singing. Her song talked about their likes and dislikes, their characteristics, and how each complemented the other. David and Abbey's family, who listened from the sidelines, were moved to tears. Meanwhile, David listened to his girlfriend sing with his hand on his chest, gasping at the references in the song.

Besides their compatibility, the verses talked about how comfortable and "safe" David made her feel.

"I know sometimes I'm in my head, but when I'm with you, I'm in the world instead. No one treats me better, we're so good together. Will you be my boyfriend forever?" sang Abbey.

Love on the Spectrum fans on X were in awe of Abbey's song for David. They complimented Abbey's voice and said it made them emotional.

"love on the spectrum Abby’s song to David has brought me to my knees… I am smiling ear to ear through tears! For those asking what love is!? It’s Abby and David!" a fan wrote.

"STOP THE SONG ABBEY WROTE FOR DAVID ON LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM IM CRYING THIS IS WHAT LOVE IS HOLY S**T IM GOING TO SOB I LOVE PEOPLE W AUTISM SO MUCH," another person commented.

"Abbey’s song for David warmer my heart. I cried. It was so heartfelt," a netizen tweeted.

Love on the Spectrum fans appreciated Abbey's voice and the overall impact of the song.

"Ohmygod I am SOBBING listening to Abbey sing her anniversary song to David they are truly perfect for each other," a user reacted.

"The song Abbey wrote and sung for David was sooo beautiful it actually made me cry! What a special moment need that song on @Spotify asap!!" a person commented.

"Abbey's song to David that was the cutest thing I've ever seen," another fan commented.

"ABBEYS SONG yes girl u are a Disney princess sing ur beautiful heart out," one user posted.

Other Love on the Spectrum fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"The song Abbey wrote for David on Love on the Spectrum is about to go triple platinum in my house," a person reacted.

"Abbey's song to David was so beautiful. She has a wonderful voice," another netizen commented.

"You make me the best man ever" — Love on the Spectrum star David reacts to Abbey's song

Abbey and David met on the first season of Love on the Spectrum and have been together since. In season 3 of the show, they celebrated their third anniversary by going wine tasting. While Abbey tried different wines, David confessed he was "just pretending."

"Soon there'll be the four-year anniversary," he added.

Soon after, the Love on the Spectrum couple moved out to the garden to discuss their relationship. David stuck to his choice of drink, which was milk, while Abbey sipped on her wine. Abbey praised David for being "the most amazing boyfriend ever" before adding that she never wanted to lose him. She also thanked him for keeping her happy.

Aware of his fascination with animal figurines, Abbey gifted him a few in a heart-shaped box. David then gave Abbey a necklace with a heart-shaped pendant and said:

"Like the diamonds I gave you, our love is the masterpiece of nature. And I love you."

The couple then discussed the variety of animals they would like to keep in their backyard after they got married. Shortly after, Abbey sang her song to David, calling him the lion to her lioness and the milk to her Chardonnay.

In one of the lines, Abbey said it was easy being with David because he cheered her and reminded her to breathe, adding that he was just who she needed.

"That song was beautiful and I love it. Not as much as I love you. You make me the best man ever," David reacted.

Love on the Spectrum season 3 is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

