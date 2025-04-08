“Cool and sweet”—Love on the Spectrum fans react to Sonia’s appearance on the show

Love on the Spectrum season 3 premiered on April 2, 2025, World Autism Awareness Day. The season customarily saw people on the autism spectrum going on dates, hoping to find a partner.

Ad

James, one of the central cast members, went on a date with Sonia. She was introduced as someone who liked heavy metal music and scarecrows. She didn't like stepping on sidewalk cracks and didn't like earthquakes either. After meeting James, she said in a confessional that she liked him.

Further in the episode, Sonia stated that she was picky because she needed to like a person before dating them. She also told him that she would defend him like a lion defends its cub. When James told her that he wasn't feeling a spark and wouldn't like to go on another date, she said, "No worries." She also told him that they would be good friends.

Ad

Trending

Fans of Love on the Spectrum commented on X about Sonia and her date with James.

"Sonia #LoveOnTheSpectrum better be back next season!! Her appearance was brief, but she was so cool and sweet, I want her to find her perfect match," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I really thought James and Sonia had a spark. She really liked him. I kinda got emotional after she said I’m used to being rejected," said another fan.

"Aw I loved Sonia!! Any guy would be lucky to have her, maybe if her and James stay friends he’ll end up falling for her," added a third.

Ad

"I LOVE Sonia and James together!!!! That whole interaction when they first met was just perfection for the both of them, authenticity, humor, thoughtfulness. I hope they last. Also, I too, want someone to tell me I have something in my teeth-it’s polite!" commented one.

Fans of Love on the Spectrum praised Sonia's behavior, and some of them even asked to see her in the next season.

Ad

"Sonia is gorgeous and so damn sweet! Bring her back!! She deserves someone that makes her feel wanted," an X user wrote.

"JUSTICE FOR SONIA!!! She’s such a pure, sweet soul and deserves so much love," another user wrote.

"Sonia #LoveOnTheSpectrum better be back next season!! Her appearance was brief, but she was so cool and sweet, I want her to find her perfect match," commented one.

Ad

"Sonia deserves to be on the next season," wrote one.

What happened on James and Sonia's date on Love on the Spectrum season 3?

Ad

On Love on the Spectrum, when Sonia met James, she carried a telephone-shaped bag. James complimented it and thought the bag resembled an old spy movie like James Bond or Get Smart. Sonia related to it, and then asked him if there was any lipstick on her teeth.

James said:

"Among most other animals, baring their teeth is a sign of aggression. So I find it weird that so many people show their teeth when they smile."

Ad

Sonia said that she walked around and smiled with her teeth out, which made people think she was "nuts". He then handed her the gummy bouquet and said that it was better than the cliché flower bouquet.

After arriving at the restaurant where James had made a reservation, he told her that she had lipstick on her teeth. She cleaned it and said that was something that happened to her often and she just wanted to look nice for him. James told her that her incisor had discoloration and that she would look the best on Halloween.

Ad

For more updates on Sonia's life, fans of Love on the Spectrum can follow her on her official Instagram account, @soniawiggz_.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More