"Please don't apologize for your fashion choices"— Love on the Spectrum star James comments on Sonia's lipstick-wearing style

Love on the Spectrum season 3, episode 3, premiered on Netflix on April 2. The show returned with a new batch of contestants on the Spectrum trying to find meaningful romantic connections.

Ad

After finding zero matches during his speed dating experience, James was nervous and excited to go on a date with Sonia in episode 3.

Shortly after they greeted each other, Sonia asked James if she had any lipstick on her teeth— a question she repeated later during their dinner at a restaurant. She explained that she often ends up with lipstick on her teeth because of how she wears it and admitted it was just part of who she was as a person.

Ad

Trending

In a supportive response, James reassured her that she didn’t need to apologize for her fashion choices, adding that her style was a reflection of who she is.

"No, please. Please don't apologize for your fashion choices. Your fashion choices are yours," James told Sonia.

Love on the Spectrum stars James and Sonia learn a lot about each other through their date

Ad

After failing to find his romantic match in Love on the Spectrum season 2, James was excited to see what was in store for him in season 3.

In his season 3 cast introduction, James shared that he had done many different things in his search to find a partner, and at this point in his life, he was fairly certain of what he was seeking in a romantic partner.

In episode 3 of Love on the Spectrum season 3, James got the opportunity to go on a date with Sofia. While waiting for her at Boston Harbor, he admitted in his confessional that he was “slightly nervous.” However, he quickly added that, thanks to his "plenty of practice and experience," it wasn’t a big deal for him.

Ad

"I am slightly nervous, but at this point, I have plenty of practice and experience, so it's no big deal at this point. I may be nervous that perhaps she does not have a very good personality. I've definitely learned the hard way not to become too hopeful or optimistic," the Love on the Spectrum star said in his confessional.

Ad

As Sonia arrived for the date, her introductory video mentioned that she liked heavy metal music and scarecrows. However, she didn't like stepping on sidewalk cracks or earthquakes.

After exchanging their greetings, Sonia asked James to let her know if she had any lipstick on her teeth. James assured her that she didn’t, then followed up with a fact about teeth. He explained that in most animals, baring their teeth was a sign of aggression. So he found it weird that so many people show their teeth when they smile, as it didn't make sense to him.

Ad

"But I never had braces, and then after, I walk around and smile, and, like, people think I'm nuts 'cause I'm like this. And I'm just smiling. But you have a very nice smile," Sonia responded.

Ad

James then shifted his attention to Sonia's big earrings, asking if they felt heavy on her ears and if she was afraid they would get caught and rip out. Sonia reassured him that her earrings were "wicked light' and that she just wears them without stressing about it. She lightheartedly called herself a “klutz,” admitting she doesn’t worry too much even if they do get snagged.

James didn't like that Sonia called herself “klutz.” He politely told her that she needed to have higher self-esteem and should refrain from thinking so lowly of herself.

Ad

Sonia responded that she did have high self-esteem. She noted that she was just nervous about their date, as a lot of embarrassing things had happened to her on her previous dates.

The Love on the Spectrum couple then moved their date to a restaurant, where James informed Sonia that she had lipstick on her teeth again. Being a bit embarrassed about the situation, Sonia apologized to James, hoping that the lipstick didn't bother him or that he found it unattractive.

Ad

James reassured her that she didn't need to apologize for her fashion choices, and they were part of her true self. When Sonia chimed that she just wanted to look nice for him, he replied that she looked wonderful.

Love on the Spectrum season 3 episodes 1-7 are available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More