"I love his sass!" — Love on the Spectrum fans share their opinions on James' personality

Season 3 of Love on the Spectrum, which premiered on April 2, 2025, featured a group of individuals on the autism spectrum, exploring relationships and romantic connections in hopes of finding their perfect match. One among the cast members was 36-year-old James from Boston, who first appeared on season 2 of the show. However, after failing to find love, he returned to give it another try.

Ad

While speaking to the cameras in episode 1, James introduced himself, saying:

"Yes, like the villain in a horror movie, I just keep coming back."

The Love on the Spectrum star, who lived with his parents, June and Lawrence, said he returned because his "quest," his "search" to find love had not yet reached its conclusion. James confessed that he was not fond of his single life but had learned to handle it better with time. However, he said it was "very nice" to have women sliding into his DMs since his appearance on the show.

Ad

Trending

James was confident he would not date someone with children or with pets in case they were "poorly trained" or "poorly disciplined." He also never hesitated to express his opinions on gender roles, wondering what made brides "so special" that they could be the center of attention on their wedding day.

James went to a speed dating event and did not hesitate to express his opinions. Love on the Spectrum fans on X appreciated his openness and quirky remarks.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"And James??!!!! Lol he is hilarious! I love his sass!" a fan wrote.

"James is my spirit animal," another fan commented.

"James is probably the funniest person on the show. he does not hold back," a netizen commented.

Love on the Spectrum fans appreciated James' witty comments and unfiltered conversations with his dates.

"James from #LoveOnTheSpectrum is my fave! This guy makes me laugh so much. His personality is GOLD!" a user reacted.

Ad

"James telling his date she doesn’t quite look like a vampire but he bets she does well on Halloween SCREAMING," a person commented.

"James is me on my birthday. Worried about being 1 year closer to death," another fan wrote.

"Aye man James is a great guy! He should def have way more matches man. He gotta ease off the no kids or dogs," one user posted.

Ad

Other fans of the Netflix show expressed a similar sentiment.

"Im watching #LoveOnTheSpectrum season 3 and im so glad James is back, he’s hilarious," a person reacted.

"James is bloody hilarious, the babe is talking about lipstick on her teeth and he’s pointing out discoloured teeth," another netizen commented.

What happened during James' speed dating event on Love on the Spectrum season 3 episode 1?

Ad

James's first date was with Jackie, which started well but hit a rough patch after she revealed she had two dogs. He then asked his date if she had any children and was relieved to hear she did not. Although she had pets, James liked Jackie and hoped she would not want to get more after her first ones died.

The Love on the Spectrum alum's second date was with Mikaela. When she asked James if he had any "dating deal breakers," he said:

Ad

"I know I cannot handle being a parent. I know I don't have the patience to be a parent, you know, so that's a pretty big thing."

However, Mikaela wanted to have a family. His next date was with June. James kept yawning during the date and struggled to come up with topics to discuss. He later stated that he did not want to be in a relationship with her because she shared his mother's name.

Ad

Ad

His last date was with Erika, who not only liked dogs but also wanted to have children. Meanwhile, he believed they could practice self-defense together since Erika knew jujitsu and he knew karate.

Although James liked Erika and Jackie, he failed to get any matches from the speed dating event. James then met Sonia in episode 3, who was interested in him and thought he was "awesome." However, James decided not to go on a second date with her because he could not feel a spark.

Ad

By the end of the series, James found his match in Shelley and officialized their relationship by becoming girlfriend and boyfriend.

Stream Love on the Spectrum exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More