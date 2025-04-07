"I'm so obsessed with him"— Love on the Spectrum fans react to Tanner Smith’s emotional meeting with Jack Black

Tanner Smith’s surprise encounter with Jack Black on The Kelly Clarkson Show is gaining wide attention from Love on the Spectrum viewers, many of whom have described the moment as a standout in season 3. The segment aired on April 3, one day after the new season dropped on Netflix, and showed Tanner being surprised live on stage after weeks of build-up.

Tanner had previously received a video message from Black promising they’d meet "someday soon," which was first shown in a past segment. On the day of the taping, Tanner believed he was watching a follow-up message—but instead, Black walked through the doors.

The segment immediately resonated with fans, many of whom were moved by how long Tanner had waited for this meeting. One user, @mamabear5000, wrote:

“I’m so obsessed with him whispering on mic 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

“emotional moment when Jack Black surprises Tanner from Netflix's autism dating show Love On The Spectrum, one of his life goals was to meet him.” a person commented.

"I love Tanner💚 Jack black is such a gem too," a tweet read.

Other reactions focused more on Jack Black’s consistent public image and his connection with fans.

“If your hero is Jack Black, it is 100% safe and highly recommended to meet your hero,” one fan wrote.

"I think Jack Black is currently one of the best humans on the planet." a fan commented.

“I worked on a set with Jack Black a few years ago. He’s the same guy you see on the screen, super kind, hilarious, joked with all of the crew. One of the greats,” a tweet read.

While many fans have reacted positively to the emotional encounter, there have also been some critical responses questioning the authenticity of the moment.

"He's such a fake persona, literally back stabbed his best friend to salvage his one trick pony career," a tweet read.

"This is a promo for his sh** movie disguised as doing something nice," a user wrote.

Love on the Spectrum's Tanner and Jack Black's meeting highlighted a long-awaited dream

During his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tanner was shown a video from Jack Black. In the message, Black said,

“What’s up, Tanner? Jack Black here! I still cannot wait to meet you in person, but I’m on the road with A Minecraft Movie.”

He then added that he had “insane ninja kung fu powers” and could appear at any time. Seconds later, he entered the studio doors in person. Tanner immediately jumped off the couch in shock and hugged Black. He said,

“Jack, I’m so glad I finally get to meet you! Jack, I’m your biggest fan 'cause you’re a great actor and a great singer.”

The Love on the Spectrum star continued the exchange by calling Black “handsome” and “strong.” The two sat together, shared laughs, and discussed working out together. Tanner joked,

“Guess what, I'm going to get your phone number and then we can work out together.”

Black acknowledged Tanner’s role on Love on the Spectrum by expressing that he loved seeing him on the show and looked forward to the next season. He also expressed that he was happy for Tanner and recognized the success he was experiencing at that point in his life. To close out the segment, Tanner turned to Kelly Clarkson and thanked her directly, calling it "the best day" of his life.

Love on the Spectrum is available to stream anytime on Netflix.

