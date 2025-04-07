“Hard watch”- Love on the Spectrum fans react to Madison’s date with Brandon

In season 3 episode 2 of Love on the Spectrum, Madison went on her very first date. While the two exchanged pleasantries, Madison even presented her date with two Boston sports team dolls that she made herself. She also revealed that Brandon shared the name with her father. As the two conversed, Madison noticed that Brandon was uncomfortable as he had put his head down on the table.

Brandon revealed that he was indeed feeling nervous because of the number of people at the restaurant. Brandon even had to put earbuds on to cancel out the noise. The producers soon decided to move to the outside part of the restaurant, which had fewer people.

Both Love on the Spectrum couples started conversing again, and while Madison liked going outside and engaging in "social stuff," Brandon was the complete opposite. Madison expressed her disappointment and told Brandon that she didn't see a future between them. Brandon accepted and left the premises after putting his headphones on.

Fans of Love on the Spectrum took to X to voice their concerns regarding the pairing of the two.

"Madison and Brandons date was a hard watch…" a fan said.

"I have beef with whoever thought Madison and Brandon would be a good match," said another fan.

"Brandon putting his earbuds in and headphones over them was such a power move," added a third.

"Oh nooo i felt so bad when Brandon was getting overstimulated in the restaurant bit bravo to the producers and Madison for recognizing it and moving him somewhere quieter," commented one.

Some fans felt bad for Madison, while others sympathized with Brandon as he was visibly uncomfortable in the setting.

"I feel so bad for Madison’s first date! She’s so beautiful and lovely. so sad Brandon was too overwhelmed," an X user wrote.

"I feel bad for Brandon. You can tell he’s overwhelmed on this date," another user wrote.

"Poor Madison. They did her dirty with this date," commented one on X.

"Poor Madison looks terrified during her date. I feel so bad for her," wrote one.

What happened during Madison's date with Brandon on Love on the Spectrum season 3?

As mentioned previously, Madison and Brandon went out on a date, which was showcased on episode 2 of Love on the Spectrum season 3. They even discovered shared interests, such as enjoying classic cartoons like Looney Tunes and Scooby Doo. However, Brandon became increasingly uncomfortable, often putting his head down due to feeling overwhelmed by the surroundings.

He mentioned feeling anxious about potential loud noises and unexpected events. Madison suggested finding a different table if he became too overwhelmed. Brandon eventually expressed his growing unease to the producers, citing concerns about the environment becoming too much for him to handle.

"Just afraid the noise may probably grow, and then something unexpected might happen and I would be scared," stated Brandon.

Madison and Brandon moved outside to a less crowded area. They continued their conversation, discussing their interests. While they found another common interest in collecting dolls, Brandon asked to put his earbuds back in while eating. He later explained on Love on the Spectrum that the white noise helped drown out background noise.

After finishing their meal, Madison expressed her honest opinion that they weren't a romantic match. Brandon disagreed, feeling that they could be a match, but acknowledged his discomfort in public places.

"I'm being honest with you. I just want someone who loves going out that's very important to me," stated Madison.

Madison explained that she valued someone who enjoyed going out, which wasn't something Brandon was interested in. She wished him well and ended the date. In a confessional, Madison mentioned that she was looking for someone who was outgoing and enjoyed traveling, which didn't match Brandon's personality.

All the episodes of Love on the Spectrum are available to stream on Netflix.

