"A little angel" — Love on the Spectrum fans appreciate Tanner's character

Love on the Spectrum, Netflix's dating show, returned with its third installment on April 2, 2025, coinciding with World Autism Awareness Day. It documented the journey of individuals on the autism spectrum as they stepped into the dating scene to find their ideal partner. Among them was 25-year-old Tanner from Clemson, South Carolina, who joined the show's cast in season 2.

He returned for another season in hopes of finding a partner who complemented his personality and matched the qualities he sought. Although Tanner's initial dates could not leave a lasting impression on him, he sparked a connection with Callie, who liked puppet shows and animals that ate with their hands. However, their connection transformed into a friendship toward the end of the series.

He wanted a partner who was "very talkative" like him and could eat "nicely." Tanner, who never missed an opportunity to flash a smile before the cameras, lived independently and liked to crack jokes and look at videos of birds, chickens in particular. While explaining his dating rules, he said:

"Well, you're not allowed to tickle them. I know you're not allowed to tickle them."

While speaking to his friends, Tanner confessed he wanted a partner who would be a "party animal" and added that their eye, hair, and skin colors were the least of his concerns.

Love on the Spectrum fans on X appreciated Tanner's nature and overall personality. They complimented his demeanor throughout the season and his behavior with his dates.

"Can we protect tanner from love on the spectrum at all costs please? What a little angel sweetie pie," a fan wrote.

"My favourite in Love on the Spectrum is definitely Tanner he is so precious," another fan commented.

"i’ve been watching “love on the spectrum” on netflix and i absolutely adore tanner. he is so deserving of love and happiness," a netizen tweeted.

Fans of the dating show were in awe of Tanner and expressed their appreciation for him.

"tanner from love on the spectrum is the greatest most precious human on earth & he needs to be protected at all costs," a user reacted.

"Tanner from #LoveOnTheSpectrum is the most adorable pure human that ever existed," a person commented.

"i love tanner from love on the spectrum so much. such a sweetheart," another fan wrote.

"I have NEVER seen anyone more adorable than Tanner on Love on the Spectrum. Just an adorable human being," one user posted.

Other fans of the Netflix show expressed a similar sentiment.

"TANNNERRRRRRR MY FAVOURITE PERSON IN THE WHOLE WORLD my heart burst when he came on with his huge smile omg," a person reacted.

"Im not being dramatic when I say I would go to WAR for Tanner," another netizen commented.

Love on the Spectrum star Tanner dances on his date with Callie

Tanner considered himself a "stud muffin" and said his favorite animals were gorillas because they were animals with hands and resembled humans. During his first date on the show with Shyann, he listed the animals he liked and disliked, expressing his love for chickens.

"I'll tell you what I like about chickens. Um, they're birds, and they're cute, and I like birds because I've always, when I was a little boy, I've always wanted to fly. But I know we can't fly until we get to heaven," he said.

Tanner spent most of the time initiating the conversation, listing things and people he liked and disliked. Ultimately, he decided not to go on a second date with Shyann but to remain friends instead.

The reality TV star then went on a date with Callie, where they ate cookies and watched "feisty" ducks. Callie believed they were like "two peas in a pod," and Tanner agreed. They ended their first date by dancing together and walking through a rose garden.

Love on the Spectrum is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

