⁠“Move back home”— Love on the Spectrum star Tanner reveals his future plans

Season 3 of the Netflix dating reality show Love on the Spectrum was released on April 2, World Autism Awareness Day. The show documented people on the spectrum going on dates with the hopes of finding a special someone. Some of them got lucky when it came to finding comfort and connection with someone, while others were left with hope.

Tanner, who came to the show looking for love, went on dates with Callie and Cheyenne. Among them, Callie stood out as he developed a strong connection with her. However, he ended the season as a single man. Meanwhile, Tanner appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on April 3. Here, he revealed his future plans, saying:

"One of my future plan is to move back home to Saint Mathews when I'm 44."

Currently, the 25-year-old lives by himself in Clemson, South Carolina, away from his parents. On the show, he shared how he wanted to eventually move back home when he's much older.

Love on the Spectrum star Tanner's appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show

When Kelly asked Tanner what his dating life looked like on season 3 of Love on the Spectrum, Tanner stated the names of the girls he went on dates with in season 3 and also said that he liked dating. Then, when Kelly asked him about his plans, Tanner stated that he wanted to move back home later in life.

When Kelly asked if he indeed wanted to move back home at 44, Tanner's mom confirmed that he had everything planned. On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tanner also gave insights into his busy life.

Kelly shared the clip of Tanner from the first time he appeared on the show and welcomed him again. She then asked him what his life looked like now, and Tanner was happy to give a detailed overview of what he was doing. Tanner stated that he had been working at The Shepard Hotel and that he had gone to Mexico, Thailand, and California.

"My sister got married and I was a groomsman!" he added.

His mom appreciated him, saying he did "so good". Kelly appreciated it as well and told him that she heard he was also visiting classrooms. Tanner confirmed that he indeed was visiting classrooms and had been reading books in some teachers' classes. Furthermore, the cast member shared that he taught the children about stimming.

He then went on to explain that stimming was a thing that people with autism did to make themselves feel calm and focused. He then showed them the stimming he used to do with his hand when he was a kid and the squealing sound he used to make.

Additionally, his mom shared that he used to have the attention of 80 first graders when he was reading to them and added that they were locked in on him. Kelly acknowledged that to have first graders paying attention was a hard job, and Tanner indeed did a good job.

Then Kelly asked Tanner what he liked about dating, and he said he thought it was "interesting" and "cool". He then revealed that he took Callie to the botanical garden and went to a goat farm with Cheyenne, as the viewers already saw on Love on the Spectrum season 3.

Further, on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tanner's dream came true when Jack Black called him, as he was his favorite comedian. That wasn't it, though. After the phone call, Jack Black came to the stage in person and surprised his Love on the Spectrum superfan.

For more updates on Tanner's life, fans of Love on the Spectrum can follow him on his official Instagram handle, @tannerwiththe_tism.

