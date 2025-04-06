Tanner Smith gained a global following after appearing on Love on the Spectrum, with fans drawn to his positive attitude. As season 3 premiered on Netflix on April 3, Tanner spoke with PEOPLE on April 5 and revealed that he has some celebrity fans.

According to the reality star, one of his supporters is comedian and actress Rosie O'Donnell, who has expressed her admiration for Tanner. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, he mentioned that Rosie has been in touch with him, appreciating his efforts to spread kindness.

"She loves me. And that she's glad that I'm spreading kindness," Love on the Spectrum star Tanner stated.

Love on the Spectrum star Tanner Smith's surprise encounter with Jack Black and life updates

Love on the Spectrum star Tanner Smith also received a shoutout from Jack Black, who sent him a video message after discovering Tanner's admiration for the 2008 animated film Kung Fu Panda. In the message, Jack Black expressed his enthusiasm for Tanner's show and stated that he enjoyed watching it.

Tanner recalled that Jack Black encouraged him to continue his "great work" and mentioned that they would meet in person "someday soon." On April 3, during Tanner's appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he received a surprise. Host Kelly Clarkson played a video message from Jack Black, which Tanner had not expected.

In the video, Jack Black mentioned that he was currently busy working on a Minecraft movie but expressed his eagerness to meet Tanner in person. He jokingly claimed to have ninja kung fu powers that would allow him to make a surprise appearance on the show.

"What's up Tanner? Jack Black here! I still cannot wait to meet you in person, but I'm on the road with A Minecraft Movie right now," Jack Black said in the video.

Moments later, Jack Black made a sudden entrance onto the stage, running and hugging Tanner. Tanner expressed admiration for Jack's acting skills, while Jack praised Tanner's appearance on the reality show. Jack told him that he enjoyed watching him on the show and looked forward to the next season.

The two discussed weightlifting and made plans to work out together, with Tanner offering to exchange contact information. Tanner thanked Kelly Clarkson, calling the experience the best day of his life. Furthermore, he shared updates about what he has been up to apart from appearing in Netflix's Love on the Spectrum.

During the interview, Tanner also revealed that he has been working at the Shepherd Hotel. He also traveled to various places, including Mexico, Thailand, and California, and attended his sister Taylor's wedding as the groomsman.

Tanner also spoke about visiting classrooms, where he read books and taught students about stimming, a behavior often used by people with autism to calm themselves.

"I have to read books in some teachers' classes. I taught them about stimming. So stimming is a thing that people with autism do to feel calm and focused," the Love on the Spectrum star said.

He demonstrated a stimming behavior from his childhood, flapping his hands and making sounds, which captivated his sister Madelyn's first-grade students.

Kelly Clarkson also asked Tanner about his experience on the new season of Love on the Spectrum. He shared that he was going on more dates and found the experience interesting and enjoyable. He also mentioned that he had gone on dates with two girls.

Watch all the episodes of Love on the Spectrum season 3 on Netflix.

