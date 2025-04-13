Are Tanner and Callie from Love on the Spectrum still together? Details explored

In season 3 of Netflix's Love on the Spectrum, various individuals who are on the autism spectrum go on dates and share their romantic life with the world. One such individual is Tanner Smith, who has become a fan favorite among fans of the reality show.

In the latest season of Love on the Spectrum, which premiered on April 2, 2025, Tanner went on multiple dates with Callie Truelove. Tanner met Callie in a park for their first date, and they quickly gelled over shared interests.

On their second date at Lake Keowee, Tanner complimented Callie, calling her attractive, and they shared a tender moment when he asked if he could kiss her cheek.

Although they had a strong connection from the get-go, they decided to remain just friends and are not together romantically. Tanner ended season 3 as a single man yet again but expressed gratitude for the show, which helped him meet “a lot of really good lady friends”.

In an April 12 Instagram post made by Tanner, Callie paid him a visit at the Shepherd Hotel where she claimed they were "hanging out and enjoying it".

Tanner from Love on the Spectrum opens up about support from friends and his bond with Jack Black

The date of Tanner on season 3 of Love on the Spectrum, Callie Truelove, was diagnosed with Williams Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder when she was two months old.

Despite initial concerns about her life expectancy, Callie grew up and now travels the US to raise awareness about the condition.

Williams Syndrome can cause delays in cognitive development, unique physical features, and potential heart problems. People with the condition can have a normal life expectancy but may experience related health issues.

Callie's story was featured in the 2023 documentary Truelove: The Film, which included appearances by Christopher Knight, Wynonna Judd, and Carrie Underwood.

Tanner, on the other hand, continues to work at the Shepherd Hotel, according to Tudum By Netflix. According to the site, Tanner is still enjoying his job and plans to stay until retirement.

He also opened up about his relationship with his sister, Midge. Tanner claimed that he values their relationship immensely.

“My sister Midge is the best! She is one of my very best friends in the world, and she helps me when I have hard days," stated Tanner of Love on the Spectrum.

Midge supports Tanner on difficult days and helps him navigate confusing situations. The siblings share a strong bond, often laughing and having fun together. According to Tanner, Midge also offers advice on dating and other topics Tanner is unsure about.

He also praised his roommates for their support as they are present in his life even during tough times.

Tanner is not short of friends when it comes to celebrities as well. He recently mentioned in an April 5 interview with PEOPLE that actress Rosie O'Donnell was a fan of his.

While on his April 3 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, actor Jack Black sent a video message to Tanner expressing his eagerness to see him.

Jack Black then joked about having ninja kung fu powers that would allow him to make a surprise appearance on the show. Moments later, the Kung Fu Panda actor made a surprise entrance to the stage and hugged Tanner.

"I have insane ninja kung fu powers, which means I can come through these doors and I'm gonna see right now when I come through these doors," stated Jack Black.

Jack and Tanner discussed weightlifting and even made plans to work out together someday. The two soon exchanged contact information and the Love on the Spectrum star started praising Jack for his acting skills and claimed that it was the "best day" of his life.

Watch glimpses of Tanner's love life on season 3 of Netflix's Love on the Spectrum.

