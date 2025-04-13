“Marriage means I’m like a princess” — Love on the Spectrum star Abbey discusses wedding plans with David

Love on the Spectrum season 3 was released on April 2, World Autism Awareness Day. The show documented people on the spectrum going on dates hoping to find forever love. Abbey and David's bond was also documented in season 3, which was fueled by mutual appreciation and their will to have a future together.

Ad

Ahead of the show, Abbey appeared on The Unplanned Podcast alongside her mother, Christine, on March 25. While discussing Abbey's plans to get married, the host asked her what marriage meant to her. Abbey stated:

"Marriage means I'm like a princess."

The hosts and Christine discussed unconventional marriages and how, for Abbey, marriage might not mean moving out of the comfort of her home.

More on Abbey's plan to marry David from Love on the Spectrum

The podcast host said she had heard that Love on the Spectrum planned to marry David, which was exciting. She mentioned what Abby had mentioned earlier about saving some of her cookies for the wedding. Christine revealed Abbey's plans to serve Costco pizza and Yum Yum donuts at her wedding.

Ad

Trending

Ad

They asked Abbey about the Rolling Stone article, which mentioned Abbey saying that she wanted to get married to her Love on the Spectrum boo by the end of 2025. Her mom jokingly said that they were only Abbey's thoughts and that if David was asked about it, he wouldn't know.

Christine then shared that both David and Abbey wouldn't be comfortable moving in with one another after marriage because he lived with his sister while Abbey lived with her.

Ad

"Not a rigidity but the idea of changing everything and that's really scary."

She added that she told David's mother that their marriage could look whatever they wanted it to look like. She added that it didn't have to be a traditional marriage that neurotypical people get into. Abbey and David could both have their own places and do whatever they want until they decide to move in together.

Ad

She added that their places were sanctuaries, which might have to stay intact throughout their marriage. Abbey then shared that the idea of marriage itself excited her because she always wanted to grow up so she could get married.

Ad

On the podcast, the Love on the Spectrum star also revealed that she didn't want to have kids because she didn't like the babies crying. She also said that she wanted to stick to animals. She revealed:

"You know what David does to tell me when I hear a baby crying, 'Ignore it, Abbey, just ignore it.'"

She also shared that David didn't like her getting dysregulated and asked not to call crying babies names. She stated that David associated memories with numbers because he had synesthesia, a condition that made people associate numbers with colors. She said his condition made him good at math, so he got high grades in the subject.

Ad

"It's a little bit tricky for David to learn that a lot of people don't understand that because he actually has a more clear-cut language, that's more direct," explained Christine.

She added that David tried processing stuff "behind the scenes" because it wasn't easy for him. Abbey finished her previous thought and stated that cry babies sounded like the wicked sisters of Cinderella to her.

Ad

For more updates on David and Abbey's lives, Love on the Spectrum fans can follow them on their official Instagram account, @hatsbyabbey and @david_loveon thespectrum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More