"I feel accepted" - Love on the Spectrum’s Abbey Romeo breaks silence on life with David after season 3

Love on the Spectrum stars Abbey Romeo, 26, and David Isaacman, 30, marked four years together as the Emmy Award-winning series returned for season 3 on Netflix this April 2, 2025. The couple first met during season 1, shared their safari adventures in season 2, and now discuss marriage and family plans in the latest episodes.

Ad

Following their African Safari experience and Broadway show visits, Abbey opened up about their relationship in an exclusive Parade interview dated April 2, 2025.

"Meeting David has changed my life tremendously. I used to feel isolated and alone as a kid. But now, as an adult, I feel accepted for who I am. I appreciate that he understands the way my mind works. He's a good boyfriend, and he texts me every morning. He is very kind and patient with me, and he makes my stuffed animals talk," she said.

Ad

Trending

The Love on the Spectrum season 3 launched on World Autism Awareness Day, bringing fresh updates about their developing relationship.

Love on the Spectrum documents Abbey and David's growing romance in season 3

Ad

The couple discussed their future family plans in a candid hot tub conversation during Love on the Spectrum season 3. David expressed interest in adoption, while Abbey considered natural birth options after stopping birth control medication.

David shared calming techniques and breathing exercises for potential delivery room situations. Their discussions extended beyond theoretical planning. Abbey's mother, Christine, offered insights about their relationship development in an The Unplanned Podcast appearance on March 5, 2025.

"It doesn't have to be in the traditional sense of what a neurotypical person would make it look like. You can have your place, he can still have his place. You can still do what you do until you're ready to move in together...so that they can make that commitment without having it to change everything else," Christine explained.

Ad

Daily life together

Ad

The Love on the Spectrum couple maintained consistent communication through daily morning texts. David helped Abbey manage sensory sensitivities by covering her ears during overwhelming sounds. Their shared interests created strong bonds, particularly their mutual appreciation for animals.

Recent activities included visits to the Wildlife Learning Center and locations that held special significance as their first and second date spots. David made Abbey smile by creating voices for her stuffed animals, showing his understanding of her interests.

Ad

The Love on the Spectrum couple traveled to New York City at the end of the summer of 2024 to experience Broadway shows before David's 30th birthday celebration in the fall. In a Netflix Tudum interview published on April 4, 2025, Abbey shared,

"David and I are going on four years together and we go on really fun dates. We got to go to the premiere of the Mufasa movie because we love lions, and I'm David's lioness.”

Ad

Their animal-focused adventures continued with a special visit to Moorpark College.

"Abbey and her mom took us to visit Moorpark college, where there is a learning zoo. We had a private tour of the lions, tigers, saw Delilah the bird, fed a tortoise, touched a diamondback snake, and saw many more animals," David explained about their recent experiences during a Netflix Tudum interview.

Ad

Current living arrangements

Ad

David lived with his sister, while Abbey resided with her mother, Christine, maintaining independence while building their relationship. The couple discussed their wedding venue choice during Love on the Spectrum season 3, selecting the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. David mentioned moving to a house "closest" to the venue in the future.

They decided against rushing major life changes, prioritizing comfort and stability. The couple expressed feeling married "from the inside" during their Today.com interview on April 2.

Ad

Their Love on the Spectrum season 3 journey concluded with discussions about future Italian travel plans, specifically mentioning pizza-tasting adventures together. They maintained their focus on building their relationship at their own pace while planning future milestones.

Love on the Spectrum season 3 is streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suraj Santlani Suraj is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers reality TV shows. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and has 3 years of previous work experience. Suraj discovered Sportskeeda’s content while writing for a gaming blog in the past and fell in love with it, leading to him eventually joining the organisation.



Suraj was drawn into the world of pop culture after watching MTV's Indian reality TV show Roadies: Real Heroes, along with several other Indian reality shows and their UK & US counterparts. Along with reality TV, Suraj is also a big MMA fan and UFC heavyweight champions Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, and Connor McGregor are his favorites.



Suraj prioritizes obtaining information from credible sources over relying on third-party outlets to maintain accuracy, credibility, and transparency in his articles. When he's not pounding away the keyboard, Suraj enjoys watching movies and playing video games. He also takes pleasure in always learning new things. Know More