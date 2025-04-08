Love on the Spectrum season 3: Which couples are still together after the show?

The third season of Love on the Spectrum followed neurodivergent participants as they explored relationships and love.

The seven episodes, released on April 2, highlighted the joys and challenges of dating. Viewers saw Abbey, David, Connor, Madison, James, Pari, Adan, Dani, and Tanner on their journeys. Now that the season is over, fans are eager to know who found lasting love.

Abbey and David, Connor and Georgie, Madison and Tyler, James and Shelley, and Pari and Tina are the five couples from Love on the Spectrum season 3 that are still together as of March 2025.

Since the conclusion of filming, each of these connections has grown further, with the cast members providing updates on their journey, accomplishments, and ongoing connection. The current status of each relationship is broken down below.

List of the couples from Love On The Spectrum who are still together

1) Abbey and David

Abbey and David celebrated their three-year anniversary during the Love on the Spectrum season finale. On April 8, Abbey told Tudum,

“I wrote this song last summer, and I wanted to do a tribute to David, because he is the best boyfriend, and I never want to lose him.”

She performed the original song, Boyfriend Forever, for David during a family celebration at a winery in California. David responded to her gesture by calling it “the most beautiful song [he’s] ever heard.” He told Tudum on the same date,

“I gathered my courage, and I care for others like [I care] for Abbey. She’s the most important person in my life.”

The couple has no current plans for marriage but intends to mark their four-year anniversary in summer 2025 at the San Diego Safari Park. Abbey added they also plan to visit Italy and the Bahamas together. She further revealed a music video for Boyfriend Forever will be released on her YouTube channel in April 2025.

2) Connor and Georgie

Connor began dating Georgie during the Love on the Spectrum season and confirmed their relationship is ongoing. Speaking to Tudum, he said,

“I felt sparks. I immediately felt weak in the knees and uneasy... I really loved the way she did her hair for our first date. It reminded me of a Viking shield-maiden’s braids.”

Connor and Georgie from Love On The Spectrum (image via Tudum/Netflix)

The two recently celebrated his birthday together. Although construction has not started on his future home, Falcon Perch, Connor said that blueprints are ready, and the family plans to meet with a builder soon.

He described his dating journey with Georgie as a significant emotional leap and said he chose the song Cats in the Cradle by Harry Chapin for his first date exit because it symbolized growth. “It felt right for the setting we were in,” he told Tudum.

3) Madison and Tyler

Madison met Tyler during Love on the Spectrum season 3, and their relationship has continued post-show. “I got butterflies and felt sparks upon meeting him,” Madison said. She was drawn to his cowboy attire and deep knowledge of country music. The couple celebrated six months together in January 2025.

Their relationship included a series of shared events and mutual gift-giving. For Madison’s birthday, Tyler took her shopping and bought her a new American Girl doll. On Tyler’s birthday in February, the couple visited Busch Gardens.

Madison noted that Tyler has also introduced her to activities like rodeos and DJing at community events. For Christmas, they performed duets for both families. On Valentine’s Day, Tyler returned to the Cheesecake Factory with Madison. Madison has since moved to Plant City, Florida, to be closer to him.

4) James and Shelley

James, who went on both speed and blind dates during the Love on the Spectrum season, ultimately connected with Shelley, whom he met online. “Shelley is simply wonderful and amazing,” he stated.

She attended his backyard birthday party during filming, where the couple shared their first kiss. James said their relationship is based on mutual support.

“She and I have much in common, but we also bring out the best in each other and inspire each other to grow and improve as people,” he added.

Outside of dating, James actively advocates for autism awareness on social media. He explained that he shares his beliefs to inspire others to take action and show kindness and compassion. Having faced bullying himself, he hopes to raise awareness about neurodiversity and promote greater understanding.

5) Pari and Tina

Pari entered Love on the Spectrum with a clear goal of finding her “Princess Charming” and formed a bond with Tina. Speaking to Tudum, Pari said, “She really is the Amtrak to my Commuter Rail.” The two became close because they had similar interests, such as their fondness for public transportation.

Pari and Tina from Love On The Spectrum (image via Tudum/Netflix)

Both intend to attend each other's graduation ceremonies when they graduate from college in May 2025. “My mom thinks Tina is great and funny,” she said. The couple has been going on train rides together, including a Green Line trip to see the Amtrak Downeaster.

As of April 8, 2025, five relationships that formed during Love on the Spectrum season 3 are still intact.

