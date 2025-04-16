"We were all on edge" — Love on the Spectrum star Tanner's mother on her son's autism journey

Tanner Smith, one of the stars of Netflix's reality dating show Love on the Spectrum, is beloved for his infectious personality. The 26-year-old who works at the Shepherd Hotel in Clemson. The reality star has been on the news recently after he was praised by celebrities like Jack Black, Rosie O'Donnell, and Mark Wahlberg.

Tanner's mother, Nicci, often accompanies him and was recently interviewed by Today on April 14, 2025. She noted that the Love on the Spectrum cast member can easily connect with people. However, she added that when he was a child, Tanner struggled with social interactions due to his autism. Nicci stated that her son would avoid eye contact and often preferred to play alone.

Tanner's mother had to be cautious when taking him to public places as the Love on the Spectrum star would often react in unexpected ways in such situations.

“I couldn’t take him to basketball games because the buzzers were too loud. And every time we went out as a family, we were all on edge, wondering what might upset Tanner,” recalled Tanner's mother Nicci.

Love on the Spectrum star Tanner's mother discusses her son's love life and criticism

Tanner met Mark Wahlberg in the lobby of the Shepherd Hotel, where Wahlberg's daughter attends Clemson University. They started talking, and Tanner and Mark Wahlberg quickly became friends. Tanner's mom, Nicci, later discovered her son was FaceTiming with Wahlberg.

Tanner graduated from Clemson's LifeSkills program, moved into a shared living space, and later found a job for himself. Tanner is now appearing on Love on the Spectrum, which released its third season on April 2, 2025.

His mother, Nicci, stated that she was amazed at how far her son has come, considering the challenges he faced earlier in life.

“If you had told me when Tanner was a little boy that he would be doing now what he’s doing now, he’s a freaking miracle,” stated Nicci.

Tanner went on a blind date with Shyann at a goat farm, which was showcased on Love on the Spectrum. During the date, Tanner and Shyann couldn't converse fluently. After their date, Tanner revealed to his date that he felt they weren't a good match, as he preferred someone more outgoing.

His mom, Nicci, felt bad for both of them, knowing Tanner's struggles with anxiety. She felt that the date was "very uncomfortable" and that Shyann "had a bit of stage fright."

Tanner later connected with Callie, an advocate for individuals with Williams syndrome. Nicci mentioned that Callie's family had dinner with their family and had a good time.

According to Nicci, the two have made plans for Tanner to visit Callie's home, where she wants to show him her horses and pool.

“They’ve been coming to see us, and we’re planning to visit them next. They have a pool and horses, and Callie wants to show Tanner her world,” Nicci said.

Nicci also discussed the criticism the show has received about the portrayal of autism and dating. She emphasized that Tanner's current status and ability to converse are the result of extensive therapy. Despite being considered "high-functioning," according to Nicci, her son still faced significant challenges that may not be immediately apparent to people with normal lives.

Season 3 of Love on the Spectrum is available for streaming on Netflix.

