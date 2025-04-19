"Third time's the charm"—Love on the Spectrum’s James B. Jones reveals why Shelley is “the one” after years of dating struggles

James B. Jones, one of the cast members of Love on the Spectrum season 3, shared why he believes Shelley Wolfe is "the one" after years of challenges in his dating life. During an exclusive interview with People magazine on April 18, 2025, he reflected on his experience, saying:

"As the old saying goes third time's the charm."

After facing several setbacks with speed dating and dating apps, James found a significant shift in his relationship with Shelley. Nearly a year after their first meeting, the Love on the Spectrum star expressed confidence in the stability of their connection.

Love on the Spectrum's James B. Jones shares how Shelley became his "the one" after dating setbacks

Overcoming dating struggles and the first move

James opened up about his love struggles before meeting Shelley. He attended several speed dating events and was active on dating sites, hoping to find a serious connection. However, he faced a string of letdowns.

“There have been too many times to count when I felt discouraged about dating,” he shared.

His efforts were often met with silence or connections that didn’t progress, leaving him uncertain about his future in relationships. Despite these challenges, James remained persistent.

“I definitely was feeling very discouraged, but I didn't give up,” he said.

The Love on the Spectrum star added that Shelley made the first move in their relationship.

"She reached out to me online because she actually had seen me," he explained.

Shelley, having seen Love on the Spectrum, decided to reach out to James, and their interaction started. The couple's first face-to-face encounter was at a video game arcade. Shelley appreciated James for acknowledging her proactiveness, noting that his initiative in approaching her was pivotal in bringing them together.

Shared interests, mutual support, and plans

The Love on the Spectrum star emphasized the significance of shared interests in their relationship, noting that he and Shelley have a lot in common.

“She and I have so much in common,” he stated.

He said that they both like going to Renaissance fairs and heavy metal concerts, things that have given them something in common. James also described how their relationship has created mutual support and personal development.

“We complement each other. She and I inspire each other to be better,” he said.

As James and Shelley mature in their relationship, he stated that they began planning their future as a couple. One of the important discussions they have had is about cohabiting and acquiring their property. James explained how he presently resides with his parents due to the cost of housing.

“Unfortunately, I still live with my parents because of how expensive houses are at this moment,” he said.

Shelley also lives with her parents. In the interview, the couple expressed a shared desire to find a home of their own. He explained that while they face the challenges of high housing prices, James remains optimistic about the future. James expressed his gratitude, stating that he is "so glad" that he and Shelley found each other.

Watch the full episodes of Love on the Spectrum season 3 now available for streaming anytime on Netflix.

