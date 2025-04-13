Love on the Spectrum star Connor Tomlinson shares honest thoughts on family and autism in Waymo's Autism Acceptance Month episode

Connor Tomlinson, a star from Love on the Spectrum, shared his views on autism, family dynamics, and personal experiences in the latest Waymo's Driven series episode, which aired on April 10, 2025. In the episode, Tomlinson rides in a fully autonomous Waymo vehicle with host Andrew Freund.

Their discussion reaches out to his life post-show, his take on autism, and how he is supported by his tight-knit family. Through the conversation, Tomlinson stressed the value of awareness and acceptance, looking back on how autism affects his interaction and ambitions.

Love on the Spectrum's Connor Tomlinson reflects on family support and autism awareness

Connor Tomlinson on misconceptions about autism

During his conversation with Freund, Tomlinson highlighted a significant misconception about autism.

"One of the biggest misconceptions is that autism… is a form of mental illness or a disability," he said.

According to Connor, many people fail to understand that autism is more about differences in brain wiring.

"The wiring in their brains are different, sort of bypasses things, allowing us to find creative solutions," he continued.

Tomlinson's remark highlights the need to see autism as a neurological difference and not as a disorder. He also went on to add that individuals with autism tend to have special strengths and abilities.

He described as intelligent those on the autism spectrum and progress in their "own way," and stressed how autism should be perceived as a difference, not a limitation

Family support and the role of relationships

Tomlinson also discussed the strong support system he receives from his family. Freund asked if it was awkward to receive advice from his family about love and relationships, and Tomlinson responded,

"No, not really. We're a very close-knit family; we do everything together."

Connor emphasized on the role of family support in his life. He elaborated that having the support of his family makes them able to share good experiences and trust one another, making their advice credible.

He added that his connection with his family also significantly contributed to Tomlinson's personal growth. He said that being part of Love on the Spectrum allowed him to move beyond his "comfort zone."

His appearance on the show caused him to open up his social interactions and discover new opportunities. Connor added that the exposure assisted him in gaining recognition and seeking additional opportunities.

Future aspirations and the impact of Love on the Spectrum

As the conversation shifted to his future, Tomlinson expressed his hopes for the impact of his participation in Love on the Spectrum.

"I just hope, my only hope is that it inspires and motivates people to understand and accept people with autism," he stated.

He stated that his main intention is to spread awareness and build acceptance of individuals on the autism spectrum, and he added that the show is not only an opportunity for him but also an opportunity to give back to society in terms of increased understanding.

When questioned about what inspires him personally, Tomlinson listed various sources of inspiration, which included fantasy novels and video games.

"Fantasy books, movies, video games, and of course my sword collection," he shared.

He underscored his interests, reflecting his broad perspective on life and contributing to his well-rounded identity.

Love on the Spectrum is now available for streaming anytime on Netflix.

