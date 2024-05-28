Who is Shania Twain's son? All about Eja Lange as singer opens up about "emotional scars" from her own childhood

Shania Twain has recently opened up about her traumatic childhood in an appearance on the How To Fail Podcast. The Grammy winner elaborated on her emotional and physical pain as a child and how they manifested through her songs when she grew up.

Shania Twain grew up in a poverty-stricken family where domestic violence was the order of the day. According to the singer, those scars made her stronger; now, she thrives on that confidence. However, Shania Twain's 22-year-old son has had a completely different upbringing.

Shania Twain had her son Eja D'Angelo Lange with her ex-husband Robert Lange on August 12, 2001. Shania has also revealed that he is obsessed with creating music but doesn't want to be a performer. The singer also has a stepdaughter called Johanna from her present husband, Fredric Thiebaud.

Who is Eja Lange? All about Shania Twain's son

Shania Twain has always talked about her beautiful bond with her son Eja Lange. In a 2002 interview with CBC, the Grammy winner clarified that Eja is pronounced 'Aisa'.

In a 2007 interview with People, Shania Twain also revealed that they had moved to Switzerland after the birth of Eja to give him a 'normal upbringing'. The singer stressed the importance of grooming him to be humble and honest. Therefore, she and her ex-husband took Eja far away from a life of stardom.

Shania separated from Robert Lange in 2011 and married Fredric Thiebaud in 2011. In an open letter to her fans, she revealed that all her energy went into keeping her 'little man healthy and happy in every way' after the separation.

The Forbes 30/50 Summit International Women's Day Awards Gala 2024 (Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images)

At present, Shania is a happy mother of two, but she wishes she had more children. She even talked about it in an interview on ITV's Lorraine in 2017.

"I have a beautiful stepdaughter and I have a beautiful son. I'm very happy. I just love being a parent and I would have loved to have had more kids."

Similar to his Grammy-winning parents, Eja Lange is keen on music. Shania Twain has frequently talked about her son's obsession with music in various interviews.

"He's been making music for a few years now. He's very devoted and a real hard worker. He's got a crazy passion for making music, and it's really fun to watch," Twain revealed to Sounds Like Nashville in 2017.

The 58-year-old also elaborated on her son's eclectic music taste, revealing that Hans Zimmer was his hero. According to her, Eja Lange listens to all kinds of music, especially EDM. He also loves to play with tunes and compose music.

Shania Twain also revealed that her son prefers to be on the creative end of music and doesn't want to be a performer. However, that doesn't stop him from exchanging ideas with his mother in the studio. In 2021, Shania Twain talked about getting musically creative with her son in an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"As far as writing and producing, every once in a while we get into the studio together. We send each other ideas."

According to Twain, the two have very different musical personalities, but they get along well and 'send music back and forth.' The singer also teased about a potential future collaboration with her son.

"I work on a different system than he does, so that can be a little complicated, too, because I'm on Pro Tools and he's on Logic. But otherwise, we just send music back and forth. I use the guitar and he uses synthesizers. You never know, maybe someday we'll come up with something really great," she revealed in the same talk show.

Shania Twain Performs At Staples Center (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Besides music, Shania Twain has also taught her son a lot of feministic values. In an interview on Allison Interviews in 2020, the 58-year-old revealed:

"I think Eja has learned, just for example, that women are completely capable of their own independence, independent decision making, independent financial support, independent dreaming."

Shania also discussed the importance of empathy in her child's learning curve. "[Women are] not always the pillar; they're not always the rock," she said in the interview, highlighting the importance of understanding each other's feelings as human beings.

In fact, Eja's independence inspired the Grammy winner to overcome her insecurities and resume her singing career after a long hiatus due to her open-throat surgery. Shania Twain was diagnosed with Lyme disease and had to rediscover her career as a singer after the ordeal was over.

Unlike her son, Shania Twain endured a tumultuous childhood. However, she ensures that Eja's feet remain grounded at all times. She told The Mirror in 2018 that she makes it a point not to 'spoil' her children by giving them everything.

"I have to be careful not to let him have everything he wants, so I've only ever baked a cake for his birthday gift. ... It's all he's known. He expects it. I'd say, 'You know what you're getting from me for your birthday,' and he'd look forward to it," Shania explained.

Apart from this, Eja Lange owns a dog called Luna and loved to cook as a kid.

Shania Twain opens up about her 'emotional and physical' scars in recent interview

The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2020 - Runway (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for American Heart Association )

Shania Twain's childhood was vastly different from her son and stepdaughter. It was dotted with emotional and physical trauma that arose out of poverty, domestic violence, and a bad marital life between her mother and stepfather.

Speaking to Elizabeth Day on the How To Fail podcast, the mother of two opened up about her childhood. However, she claimed that those experiences made her who she is today and have often manifested through her songs and other works.

'I've been through a challenging childhood and then my open throat surgery. Over time, I have realized that all of those experiences have really made me who I am today and I wear them well,' she explained.

Shania Twain grew up in dire poverty in Canada without having enough food on the table. She revealed that her stepfather and mother's marital life was a mess, and she would often witness domestic violence growing up.

That pain would sometimes turn into words and flow out of her through the lyrics of songs. The singer revealed that she likes to 'live through' the suffering and pour the raw emotions on paper. According to the singer, the suffering has helped her come out of a shell and be more confident about herself.

"I've been someone that has been coming into my comfort my whole life. I think it's just a process. I live it every day," she said in the interview.

Shania Twain In Concert - Brooklyn. New York (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Finally, the Grammy winner admitted that she was not comfortable in her skin and struggled to put on bold outfits for a long time in her career. However, she insisted that the dilemma was no longer present and she was 'perfectly fine.'