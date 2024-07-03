Who has Suki Waterhouse dated? Relationship timeline explored as singer opens about her “dark” breakup with Bradley Cooper

Suki Waterhouse recently opened up about her relationship history, shedding light on her breakup with actor Bradley Cooper.

On July 2, 2024, Waterhouse sat with Vogue for her August 2024 British Vogue cover story, where she talked about her music career, her journey to motherhood, split with Cooper, and finding love with Robert Pattinson.

Waterhouse reflected on her romance with Bradley Cooper and suggested it took her a decade to move on from her relationship.

"I really will say that I'm pretty strong at this point, but when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you're actually not doing well, and you can't explain yourself to the world, that's very isolating and disorientating."

Trending

Speaking about her relationship in her 20s with Vogue British, Waterhouse said,

"Your 20s are pretty sadistic. The love I experienced [then] was only ever a fetishization, and I think when you only get loved in that way, you only get punished."

Waterhouse further noted,

"It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life."

Suki Waterhouse's relationship timeline:

Miles Kane from 2011 to 2013:

Miles Kane (Image via Getty Images)

Suki Waterhouse dated The Last Shadow Puppets artist Miles Kane in 2011. The duo stayed together for two years; in 2017, speaking with The Sun, Kane said that Waterhouse inspired him for his 2013 album, Don't Forget Who You Are. According to Sun, Kane described her as "love of his life two weeks before their split." After the duo split in 2013, Kane told the Daily Star,

"I fell in love for the first time making this album (Don't Forget Who You Are), but I fell out of love too. One of the angry songs, 'Give Up,' I wrote when I was still in the relationship and it blows my head that it came true."

Bradley Cooper from 2013 to 2015:

Bradley Cooper (L) and Suki Waterhouse attend Grey Goose Vodka in 2013 (Image via Getty Images)

Suki Waterhouse met the Grammy winner at the Elle Style Awards in February 2013. Waterhouse told Rollacoaster magazine that they "hit it off almost immediately."

"We were introduced and hit it off almost immediately. We were dancing at the afterparty, and he asked me if I fancied going to a club."

The duo started dating when Suki Waterhouse was 20 and Cooper 37, which is why their relationship was in the limelight. They bid farewell to each other in March 2015. A source told E Online that Cooper wanted to start a family, but Waterhouse was not ready,

"They remain friends but they both want different things right now. She loves Bradley and he loves her but she's so young and wants to concentrate on her acting career before becoming a mom."

Bradley Cooper has not commented on the revelation or spoken after the split.

Diego Luna from 2015 to 2017:

Diego Luna (Image via Getty Images)

Suki Waterhouse met Luna in 2015 on the set of The Bad Batch. The duo had a 12-year age gap, but as per Page Six, they had a good connection, as appeared together in public on multiple occasions.

The duo publicly shared an intimate moment in early 2017. Following that year, they broke off. The reason for their split is unknown, but they had an intermittent relationship.

Robert Pattinson since 2018:

Suki Waterhouse and Pattinson's relationship rumors started in July 2018 when the duo had a movie night in London. The duo moved in during the pandemic in December 2022 at the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Egypt, when the rumors were confirmed as they debuted the red carpet together. In her British Vogue interview, Waterhouse addressed Pattinson as a "pure love" —

"All these chaotic ways that my life went, it was always material. Even when things felt really tough, it's led me to a love that is really pure and a life now..."

In November 2023, Waterhouse announced her first pregnancy with Pattinson, and the duo welcomed a baby girl in April 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback