Who will replace Kelly Hansen in Foreigner? Vocalist announces departure

Kelly Hansen, the vocalist of the rock band Foreigner, announced his departure from the band on May 20, 2025 while performing at The Voice's live finale. The band performed a medley of their hit songs, Feels Like the First Time, I Want to Know What Love Is, and Juke Box Hero at The Voice. The 64-year-old singer stated he would leave the band at the end of the summer 2025 tour.

Kelly Hansen announced that the band's guitarist, Luis Maldonado, would replace him after his departure. He shared that while he enjoyed spending 20 years in the band, he felt it was time to "pass the mic." Hansen praised Maldonado by saying he has the voice, energy, and soul to carry their hit songs.

"After 20 magical years fronting this band, this will be my last year with Foreigner. At the end of this summer, a new great voice will sing these songs for you; my friend Luis Maldonado... It's time to pass the mic. Luis has the voice, the energy, and the soul to carry these songs into the future. I couldn't be prouder to hand this off to him" Hansen stated.

What did Foreigner's founding member Mick Jones say about Kelly Hansen's departure?

Foreigner performs on the "Fox & Friends" Summer Concert Series - (Image via Getty)

Foreigner was formed in 1976 by guitarist Mick Jones. The original lineup included Lou Gramm, Ian McDonald, Ed Gagliardi, Dennis Elliott, and Al Greenwood. Although the lineup changed many times throughout the years, Jones remained the only original member.

In 2005, Kelly Hansen replaced Lou Gramm and in 2021, Maldonado joined the band. The current members are Jones, Luis Maldonado, Bruce Watson, Michael Bluestein, Chris Frazier, and Jeff Pilson.

According to Blabbermouth's May 20, 2025, report, Mick Jones praised Hansen, calling him "the best front man" in the music industry. He also appreciated his singing, saying that for 20 years, Hansen performed their songs with "boundless energy."

"Kelly Hansen is one of the best front men in our business and over the last twenty years he has breathed new life into our songs. His boundless energy and flawless talent has helped us climb the mountain and set up the opportunity for Foreigner vocalist and guitarist Luis Maldonado to bring us home" he said.

Jones wished Kelly Hansen well for his future endeavors and said he was excited to have Luis Maldonado as the lead vocalist. Jones said that Maldonado has already proved his capabilities during the band's shows in South America, which received good reviews from their fans.

"I wish Kelly great happiness in his next endeavors after our summer tour, and I look forward to welcoming Luis to his new position. Luis was my choice as a guitarist, and he has already shown us what he can do on lead vocals by fronting the band in South America to incredible reviews. He will soon lead the charge that will carry us forward to new heights," Jones said.

For the unversed, before Luis Maldonado joined Foreigner in 2021, he was the guitarist of the pop-rock band Train. He also worked with American singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley.

