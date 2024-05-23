Train band members list explored as Charlie Colin, founding member and bassist, dies aged 58

Charlie Colin, one of the founding members of the 90s pop-rock band Train and its lead bassist passed away in Brussels, Belgium on May 22, at the age of 58. He was house-sitting for his friends when he slipped in the shower and fell, later succumbing to his injuries.

Unfortunately, nobody realized he had died until his friends returned five days later to discover his lifeless body, as per his mother’s statement to TMZ.

Colin, who had shifted to Belgium recently to teach music, contributed to the band’s hit songs including the Grammy-winning Drops of Jupiter, If It’s Love, Marry Me, and Hey, Soul Sister among others.

He co-founded Train in San Francisco in the 1990s, and exited the band in 2003 reportedly due to substance abuse. However later, he played for hard rock bands including Slipknot and Puddle of Mudd.

Charlie Colin also reunited with his former bandmate Rob Hotchkiss and his associate Tom Luce, and together they formed the band Painbirds in 2015. In 2017, the late bassist founded the group Side Deal with Stan Frazier, Joel and Scott Owen.

At the time of his demise, Colin was working as the music director for the Newport Beach Film Festival, as indicated by his social media. This was alongside performing solo across Belgium.

All you need to know about the past and present band members of Train

Charlie Colin co-founded Train in 1994 in the Bay Area of San Francisco along with his old pal Rob Hotchkiss, singer Pat Monahan, guitarist Jimmy Stafford, and Scott Underwood. They specialized in mainstream rock, classic rock, trad rock, indie rock, and adult/ alternative contemporary pop-rock.

Founding members

Rob Hotchkiss was one of the founding members of Train who primarily played rhythm and lead guitar. Occasionally, he also played the bass and supported with background vocals. He left the band in 2003 citing creative differences.

Pat Monahan joined Train as its lead singer and is the only existing founding member still associated with the band. He began his career by accompanying Rob Hotchkiss across San Francisco coffee houses in the early 1990s as a vocalist and percussionist. Monahan collaborated with British singer-songwriter and producer Guy Chambers as one of the lyricists for a venture surrounding Tina Turner. He also released his solo album titled Last of Seven in 2007.

Jimmy Stafford was the original lead guitarist of Train until he left in October 2016. He also supported the band with backing vocals and rhythm guitar on occasion.

Scott Underwood was the founding drummer of the band, who also played other percussion instruments, as well as keyboards. He departed in June 2014 to pursue writing, producing, and other music-based projects.

Other former and touring members

Several other musicians have also been associated with Train over the years, including keyboard player Brandon Bush and bassist Johnny Colt, from 2003 to 2006.

Nikita Houston and Sakai Smith were part of the band’s backing vocals from 2012 to 2024. Luis Maldonado was the lead guitarist after Jimmy Stafford’s departure in 2016, but he too left in 2021. Drew Shoals played drums and percussion between 2014 and 2019.

Some of Train’s exclusive touring members include bassist and keyboardist Kevin Costello between 1998 and 2003, Tony Lopacinski as its rhythm and lead guitarist from 2004 to 2005, Ana Lenchantin helped with cello, percussion, and backing vocals in 2011. Brian Switzer played the trumpets between 2012 and 2014.

Current members

Apart from Pat Monahan, all other current members of Train joined the band years after its formation. For instance, Jerry Becker joined in 2008 and has since then been the lead keyboardist, who occasionally helps with rhythm guitar and backing vocals.

Likewise, Hector Maldonado has been playing bass since 2009, while Taylor Locke joined as the lead guitarist in 2021. Both of them are also backing vocalists for the band. Matt Musty is the lead drummer and percussionist who has been associated with the group since 2019.