Who is YG Marley? All about Bob Marley's grandson who performed at Coachella 2024 after his song debuted on Billboard Hot 100

In music, the name Marley is very famous and many listeners are looking up to YG Marley for continuing the lineage. The R&B and reggae singer is the grandson of famed musician, Bob Marley. YG's first debut single, Praise Jah In The Moonlight was a Billboard chart topper and gained a lot of popularity on TikTok.

With so many musicians from the Marley family, including Skip Marley (grandson of Bob Marley) and Selah Marley (sister of YG Marley). Despite not releasing many songs, YG impressed many with his debut performance at Coachella. In his 50-minute piece, the singer orchestrated his musical set, joining forces with his mother, rapper and singer, Lauryn Hill. They were also later joined by Busta Rhymes.

Marley performs a set at Coachella 2024. (Image via Instagram/ @ygmarley)

YG Marley's inaugural performance at Coachella 2024 and much more

YG Marley is the 22-year-old son of singer Lauryn Hill and former Canadian Football League player, Rohan Marley. On the first weekend of Coachella 2024, YG Marley was joined not only by his mother but also by Wyclef Jean which made for a mini Fugees reunion. The Fugees was a trio of American rappers, including Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, and Pras Michel.

YG at the Coachella stage 2024. (Image via Instagram/ @ygmarley)

The performance showcased YG Marley's fresh talent and performed a mix of his grandfather's songs and some of YG's unreleased songs. He started the performance with his three unreleased songs, Marching To Freedom, Control, and Running.

He was supported by his mother, who performed some of her greatest hits such as Ex-Factor and Lost Ones. They were later joined by Wyclef Jean to sing some of the Fugee tracks: Ready Or Not and Fu-Ge-La. According to Billboard, while Pras was not there for the performance, YG filled his position and handled Pras's verse of Ready Or Not.

The young Marley also paid homage to his grandfather and sang songs like One Love, Is This Love, and Exodus. The singer performed again during the second weekend of Coachella (April 19-21).

Praise for YG Marley's debut single Praise Jah In The Moonlight

Praise Jah In The Moonlight retained its position at 34th rank on the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks in a row. Marley is seeing major success with his first single and was also praised by reggae singer, Jesse Royal. Royal and fellow artist Kabaka Pyramid both appear in YG's song which was released on April 20.

In an interview with Dancehallmag, Royal praised the young Marley and reported,

"YG, sick sick sick artist…Look out for what is to come. This is just the tip of the iceberg."

The video stays true to YG's roots and the singer is seen exploring rural Jamaica and gifting flowers to the residents. The song also has a heartwarming finale with Marley dancing with his mother.

YG Marley's performance at Coachella displayed the brilliance of his family music's heritage. Marley's performance at Coachella not only brought together famous reggae artists but was also a tribute to his grandfather Bob Marley. In just four months of its release, his debut single continues to be a chartbuster. With more songs up his sleeves, fans await his new songs to be released.