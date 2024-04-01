"I am 25% Jamaican" - Adin Ross makes remarks about Jamaica's food during collaboration with Bob Marley's grandson

Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross has once again made a controversial statement during his recent stream. Known for his occasional offhand remarks, Ross was joined by his SSB gang (Kick streamers comprising the likes of Cuffem and Cheesur) and YG Marley, the grandson of the renowned late Jamaican singer Bob Marley, in his latest broadcast. During the stream, he proclaimed himself to be 25% Jamaican. He said:

"I am 25% Jamaican."

This was followed by Cuffem and YG Marley asking him what he thinks is the number one food and fruit of Jamaica, to which Ross replied "Chicken" and "banana," insinuating a stereotypical comment.

Watch: Adin Ross collaborates with Bob Marley's grandson, makes a stereotypical assumption

Adin Ross is no stranger to making strange and peculiar comments without knowing much about the subject, and this was evident in his latest stream. After declaring himself to be one-fourth Jamaican, Cuffem asked him to answer what the number one food in Jamaica is:

"How you 25 ni**a? You don't know Jamaican sh*t (Adin responds, 'I do. I am from Jamaica.') So what's the number one food in Jamaica?"

Adin responded:

"Chicken?"

Cuffem knowing Adin was simply fooling around and in reality, had no real clue of what the number one food in Jamaica is, replied:

"Yo, what! Ni**a that's African-American."

YG Marley too joined in the conversation, asking Adin what he thinks the number one fruit in Jamaica is. He said:

"What's the number one fruit in Jamaica?"

Adin responded:

"Fruit? Oh, banana right?...or apples?"

This was simply a tongue-in-cheek comment, given the stereotype that African American individuals have an affinity for chicken. Adin, of course, said it jokingly, but these kinds of comments have landed him in trouble previously.

Is Adin Ross traveling to Jamaica?

For those unaware, Adin Ross, on March 23, disclosed his plans to travel to Jamaica around the end of March. However, in a video shared on his social media account, he revealed that he had fallen ill and had to postpone his travel plans.

Nevertheless, he did mention that he and fellow streamer Kai Cenat would eventually attend the popular Jamaican Carnival, which occurs annually. This time, the carnival is scheduled between April 3 and 9, implying that the streaming duo will make their way there sometime in early April.