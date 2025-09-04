  • home icon
  Why did 50 Cent sue Suntory Holdings? Rapper threatens to make Netflix documentary about the company following CEO's resignation over drugs probe

Why did 50 Cent sue Suntory Holdings? Rapper threatens to make Netflix documentary about the company following CEO’s resignation over drugs probe

By Aditya Singh
Published Sep 04, 2025 05:32 GMT
Invest Fest 2024
Invest Fest 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

50 Cent has taken further aim at Suntory Holdings after its CEO, Takeshi Niinami, resigned over allegations of drug usage. The rapper had sued the company in February 2023 for allegedly defrauding his company, Sire Spirits.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, alleged that Suntory Holdings was involved in an embezzlement scheme. In his lawsuit, the rapper claimed that his company, Sire Spirits, was defrauded of around $6 million, as they had to pay extra for the liquor they bought.

Suntory Holdings has denied all such allegations, but the case is still ongoing. Amidst this, the company's CEO, Takeshi Niinami, was arrested on Tuesday, September 2. Marijuana was allegedly discovered at his home during a police raid. Niimani has resigned as a result.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent took a screenshot of the news shared by Japan Times and posted it on his Instagram account on Tuesday, writing in the caption:

"They Lack Honor, this is the same company Beamsuntory that stole 6.8 million dollars from me. cost me millions in legal fees and still hasn’t resolved the issue. Now they are getting caught with drugs. I’m gonna make a documentary about this ! Netflix"
Niinami, meanwhile, has claimed in a press conference that he is innocent and hasn't done "anything that violates the law.”

More about 50 Cent's lawsuit against Suntory Holdings

The In da Club rapper filed a lawsuit against Suntory Holdings (Beam Suntory back then) in February 2023. He alleged that his spirits company, Sire Spirits, had to overpay on things like taxes, insurance, customs, and duties, due to illicit commission. The lawsuit accused Suntory of being in an embezzlement scheme.

On March 12, 2024, 50 Cent also shared a video of Fox 5 NY reporting the news on his Instagram account, with the caption:

"@beamsuntory is gonna pay for what they did trust me. These big companies think they can get away with anything. It has cost me millions in legal fees. They are gonna find out I’m not the one you want to play with. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."
Sire Spirits attorney, Craig Weiner, also told Fox 5 NY in March 2024:

"Beam Suntory's role here is extraordinarily troubling. Beam Suntory's Chief Commercial Officer, a gentleman by the name of Julious Grant, acting as an employee, as an officer of the company, acting under the actual and parent authority of Beam Suntory facilitated the entire fraud as we plead in our complaint."
Suntory Holdings, however, has denied any wrongdoing, putting out a statement that read:

"Beam Suntory vehemently denies all allegations of wrongdoing. It had no involvement in or knowledge of the fraudulent activity alleged in the complaint, and any allegation to the contrary has no basis in fact. It is undisputed that we honored all prior obligations to Mr. Jackson and Sire Spirits, and it is very unfortunate that the parties involved continue to misrepresent the facts and misdirect blame in an attempt to recover fees and damages."
The case has been heard multiple times in court for discovery and tapping-related queries, but has yet to be resolved.

Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Edited by Aditya Singh
