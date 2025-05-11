Why was Al B in Coma? What we know as rapper alleges Diddy was responsible for health struggles

R&B singer and radio host Al B. Sure! has made allegations about his 2022 coma, suggesting that musician Sean “Diddy” Combs may have been connected to his near-fatal health crisis. On May 9, 2025, Al B. sat down with FOX New York and publicly stated, for the first time, that he believed Combs was responsible for his multi-organ failure.

Ad

According to People, in the summer of 2022, Albert Joseph Brown III, known professionally as Al B. Sure! fainted while working on new music and was taken to the hospital, where he lapsed into a coma.

The Nite and Day rapper disclosed that he had experienced multiple organ failure, including renal failure, and needed a liver transplant. At one point, doctors even considered admitting himself to hospice care.

"I was intubated, I was on a ventilator with a tracheotomy, I mean, there were so many things going on," he said in his first post-coma interview to FOX New York in December 2022.

Ad

Trending

He has attributed his survival to his faith and the support of friends such as Snoop Dogg, Halle Berry, and even Former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Al B. at first chalked up his decline in health to chronic issues with weight and previous surgeries, including bariatric surgery. However, his recent statements suggest there may be more to the story.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Al B. Sure's allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs

As per the New York Daily News, on March 29, 2024, Al B. made a surprise appearance at the Equal Justice Now Awards and seemingly insinuated that Diddy was involved in his health scare. Al B. stated:

"You’ll really understand how I ended up in a coma. You’re really gonna need to call Homeland Security.”

Ad

This comment came just days after federal agents raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami as part of a s*x trafficking investigation.

On May 9, 2025, Al B. appeared on FOX New York and publicly named Sean "Diddy" Combs as being involved in his health scare. He also claimed that P. Diddy put out a bounty on his head and launched a PR smear campaign against him.

"I was ignored, there was the most expensive PR campaign against me to shut me down. If you actually knew what they did to me, there was a bounty on my head, there was a bunch of stuff."

Ad

Al B. also raised questions about his ex-wife Kim Porter's untimely death. As reported by People on September 25, 2024, Porter, who also dated Combs, died of pneumonia in 2018, at the age of 47.

Sure! stated that he had seen Porter prior to her passing and that she seemed to be in the "best of health".

Al B. Sure!, Quincy Brown, and Sean Combs - Source: Getty

Al. B also remarked that he had been subpoenaed with regard to Diddy's upcoming s*x trafficking trial, and that he was willing to testify against him in court.

Ad

Al B. Sure promoted his memoir Do You Believe Me Now?, which is set to be released on September 9, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More