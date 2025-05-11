Why was Al B in Coma? What we know as rapper alleges Diddy was responsible for health struggles

R&B singer and radio host Al B. Sure! has made allegations about his 2022 coma, suggesting that musician Sean “Diddy” Combs may have been connected to his near-fatal health crisis. On May 9, 2025, Al B. sat down with FOX New York and publicly stated, for the first time, that he believed Combs was responsible for his multi-organ failure.
According to People, in the summer of 2022, Albert Joseph Brown III, known professionally as Al B. Sure! fainted while working on new music and was taken to the hospital, where he lapsed into a coma.
The Nite and Day rapper disclosed that he had experienced multiple organ failure, including renal failure, and needed a liver transplant. At one point, doctors even considered admitting himself to hospice care.
"I was intubated, I was on a ventilator with a tracheotomy, I mean, there were so many things going on," he said in his first post-coma interview to FOX New York in December 2022.
He has attributed his survival to his faith and the support of friends such as Snoop Dogg, Halle Berry, and even Former Vice President Kamala Harris.
Al B. at first chalked up his decline in health to chronic issues with weight and previous surgeries, including bariatric surgery. However, his recent statements suggest there may be more to the story.
Al B. Sure's allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs
As per the New York Daily News, on March 29, 2024, Al B. made a surprise appearance at the Equal Justice Now Awards and seemingly insinuated that Diddy was involved in his health scare. Al B. stated:
"You’ll really understand how I ended up in a coma. You’re really gonna need to call Homeland Security.”
This comment came just days after federal agents raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami as part of a s*x trafficking investigation.
On May 9, 2025, Al B. appeared on FOX New York and publicly named Sean "Diddy" Combs as being involved in his health scare. He also claimed that P. Diddy put out a bounty on his head and launched a PR smear campaign against him.
"I was ignored, there was the most expensive PR campaign against me to shut me down. If you actually knew what they did to me, there was a bounty on my head, there was a bunch of stuff."
Al B. also raised questions about his ex-wife Kim Porter's untimely death. As reported by People on September 25, 2024, Porter, who also dated Combs, died of pneumonia in 2018, at the age of 47.
Sure! stated that he had seen Porter prior to her passing and that she seemed to be in the "best of health".
Al. B also remarked that he had been subpoenaed with regard to Diddy's upcoming s*x trafficking trial, and that he was willing to testify against him in court.
Al B. Sure promoted his memoir Do You Believe Me Now?, which is set to be released on September 9, 2025.