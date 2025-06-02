“Why he always gotta be so childish about it” — Netizens react as Bow Wow posts another woman amidst Jade Pinkett’s cryptic IG updates

Rapper Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Gregory Moss, fueled breakup rumors with Jade Pinkett just weeks after confirming their romance. The Like You hitmaker took to his Instagram on Saturday, May 31, to share a post about his trip to Las Vegas, claiming he was "back outside."

The post included a picture of a woman hugging the rapper from behind. Moss, seemingly drunk, captioned the post (sic):

"I barley post! BUT THIS VEGIS TRIP IM ON BS! LADIES IM BACK OUTISDE."

It is worth noting that his partner, Jade, shared IG stories showing she was in Los Angeles. In subsequent stories, she shared cryptic quotes, including one that read:

"Baby, I'm the type of loss you feel forever."

Needless to say, internet users were quick to speculate that the pair separated. One criticized Bow Wow's post, writing:

"It's cool they broke up but why he always gotta be so childish about it."

A Comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @hollywoodunlocked)

Many continued to call out Moss, calling his actions "desperate."

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @hollywoodunlocked)

Others found humor in the situation.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @shadmoss)

Bow Wow confirmed his relationship with Jade Pinkett in May, even stating they've had talks about marriage

As rapper Bow Wow shared his Las Vegas escapades on Instagram. Jade, Jada Pinkett Smith's niece, took to her IG stories to post several pictures of herself. One included her in her car alongside the temperature in Los Angeles, with the message:

"98°F LA this what we doing?"

In subsequent stories she shared selfies alongside messages like, "Stay Blossoming, My Loves," and "10 steps ahead always." Another saw her all dressed up for a night out.

Jade, a professional dancer and model, also reshared quotes that suggested she was moving on and leaving behind people who don't deserve her. One quote read:

"No revenge because people who are naturally ugly inside end up destroying their own lives anyway."

Another suggested "having a good heart" but being "selective" about who gets access to it.

During his appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast in May, Bow Wow confirmed his relationship with Jade. The pair sparked dating rumors during New Year's when the latter posted a picture of them together on her Instagram stories. Addressing the post, the rapper explained that while he was keeping their relationship "lowkey," he understood Jade's desire to share a picture of them.

"Here's this woman. It's New Year's, she's posting stuff. I don't want to make it an issue. She looks beautiful, and I look good," he stated.

During the interview, Bow Wow suggested that marriage was on the cards for them, noting that they have "had these talks." He continued to add that he wanted to make sure he was "right," stating:

"I don’t play with stuff like that."

However, he explained that right now he wanted to enjoy the moment with Jade, adding that he wanted to go with the flow.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the rapper is notorious for short-lived relationships. He was previously engaged to Ciara, Erica Mena, and entrepreneur Angela Simmons. He has been linked to Kiyomi Leslie, Keyshia Cole, and Esther Baxter, among others, in the past. He also shares a daughter, Shai Moss, with ex Joie Chavis.

Neither Bow Wow nor Jade Pinkett has publicly confirmed their separation.

