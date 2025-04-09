Why did Blink-182 break up in 2005? Co-founder Mark Hoppus reveals he considered taking his own life after the split

Mark Hoppus, the vocalist of the rock band Blink-182, shared in his new memoir, Fahrenheit-182, that mentions that the band's split in 2005 made him spiral into suicidal thoughts.

Ad

According to People's report, in 2005, the band's guitarist, Tom DeLonge, wanted to take a year-long break to focus on his family. Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker disapproved of this idea, fearing a year-long hiatus would affect their popularity. This led to arguments and the band split in February 2005.

In his memoir Fahrenheit 182, Hoppus stated that the split-up gave him a tough time as he lost his identity and confidence. The vocalist said the impact was so huge that every time he heard Blink-182's music played, he left the place. He wrote,

Ad

Trending

"When Blink fell apart, I lost everything. I lost my direction, I lost my confidence, I lost my sense of self. I didn't know what I was supposed to do or who I was supposed to be. I'd hear one of our songs playing in a store and have to walk out."

Hoppus stated that the depressing thoughts only got worse, and he was able to recover when his psychiatrist prescribed him medication. He claimed the medications cleared his thoughts. He wrote,

Ad

"I sank lower and lower. I could tell I was near the bottom when I started finding comfort in the thought of suicide: If it gets bad enough, I can always just kill myself. I started talking to a psychiatrist who put me on medications, which helped a lot. It let me take a breath. It allowed me the space in my own head to say, 'You're being a d*ck, Mark. Knock it off.'"

Ad

What did Mark Hoppus say about his battle with cancer in his memoir Fahrenheit 182?

Blink-182 attends the KROQ Weenie Roast 2018 - Image via Getty

According to The Guardian's report, Mark Hoppus stated after he was diagnosed with lymphoma in April 2021, he felt free and scared at the same time. The vocalist said he always wondered what was the worst thing that could happen in his life, and when it happened, it was a grounding moment for him.

Ad

"I really thought I was going to die, and, in a way, it absolutely was so freeing. I’d spent my whole life hypervigilant, thinking: what’s the worst thing that could happen? And, oh, it’s here now. I’m dealing with it, and it still sucks," he wrote.

Mark Hoppus then shared his treatment, saying the chemo, steroids, and drugs were too overwhelming for his body. However, that difficult part of life brought back old friendships. He stated that Tom DeLonge was there for him from day one, caring for his needs.

Ad

"The physical pain and exhaustion of the chemo, mixed with the steroids and all the other drugs, just crushed me for months on end. But it brought back friendships that I hadn’t had in years. It healed my friendship with Tom: from day one, he was like: 'What do you need? I’m there,'" Hoppus wrote.

Ad

According to People's report dated September 21, 2022, Mark Hoppus recovered from lymphoma in September 2021, five months after he was diagnosed.

His memoir, Fahrenheit-182, was published on April 8, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More