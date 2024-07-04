Why is Cardi B being sued over Enough (Miami)? Sten Joddi and Kemikal956's $50M lawsuit explored

Two artists from Texas and Oklahoma are suing rapper Cardi B for alleged copyright infringement in her track Enough (Miami). In a July 3 lawsuit, Joshua Fraustro (aka Sten Joddi) and Miguel Aguilar (aka Kemikal956) alleged that Cardi used portions of their 2021 song, Greasy Frybeard, in her track without their permission.

As per legal documents obtained by MySA.com, the singers are suing Cardi B for "reproducing, distributing and publicly performing" the song in Enough (Miami). They also claimed to have sustained "substantial damage" and "irreparable harm" due to Cardi's track.

Trending

The producers of Enough (Miami), OG Parker and DJ SwanQo, alongside Atlantic Records and Warner Music Group, have been named in the lawsuit, per MySA. The singers have reportedly demanded $50 million for damages.

Greasy Firebread was created in 2021 for a promotional campaign for the popular FX series Reservoir Dogs. Per the credits on Apple Music, Fraustro was a performer in the track while Aguilar served as a producer. Cardi B's Enough (Miami) dropped three years later in March 2024.

Cardi B originally named Enough (Miami) as 'And Her Name is Cardi K'

Shortly after the release of Enough (Miami) on March 15, 2024, Cardi B conducted an Instagram Live session where she revealed that she had originally named the track "And Her Name is Cardi K" as she felt "b*tches were ganging up on her."

"I feel like I was very like underestimated. Even my fan base, it's big but it's a very underestimated fanbase. So Cardi K, I don't know if you know how people be like EBK, Everybody Killer, so I just felt like everybody was on some Cardi K s*it. Oh yeah on some Cardi Killer s*it, then f*ck you h*es." the rapper said in her video.

Enough (Miami) is the fifth single from Cardi's highly-anticipated second studio album. The rapper's last album was Invasion of Privacy (2018). The track also marks her first solo single since 2021's Up and was released alongside a music video featuring Patience Harding.

Enough (Miami) has been produced by DJ SwanQo, OG Parker, and Romano, and the lyrics were penned by Cardi B herself. Upon release, it found commercial success as it debuted at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100. Enough (Miami) was Cardi's 12th hit to make it to the top 10 in the chart and her first solo single to make it there since Up.

Speaking to Billboard before the song's release, Cardi B had hinted that her next announcement would be an entire album.

"I dropped a little freestyle and everything, y’know, just to wet my feet. A week later, I’m dropping this single, and the next announcement is not going to be a single, it’s gonna be an album. I’m back outside, I’m tired of shit holding me back. It’s been six years since I’ve dropped an album, so I’m gonna drop an album this year."

However, it's been four months since Cardi's hint, and she is yet to release her second studio album. In May, she shared on X that she would not be able to drop her sophomore album in 2024, as she wants to focus on releasing features she has "already committed to."

“Anyway NO album this year I don't care I'm relaxing this year… Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer.”

Earlier in June 2024, Cardi B asked her fans via an Instagram poll if they wanted to hear a Spanish album from the singer, known for her Afro-Latino roots. More than 79% of her followers voted "yes" in the poll as the singer fondly shared the results on her Instagram stories.

"OK AFTER MY ENGLISH ALBUM !!," she wrote alongside the results.

Expand Tweet

Therefore, it appears that Cardi B has been planning to release new music of different kinds and languages for some time. She also collaborated with Shakira on her Spanish song, Punteria, this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback