"This is very disrespectful": Fans call out Offset over Instagram caption amid alleged reports of Cardi B's pregnancy

After Cardi B sparked pregnancy rumors Saturday over her BET Experience performance outfit, Offset’s Instagram post fueled some criticism. The ‘Up’ hitmaker donned an oversized black sequined jersey dress as she performed some of her hits.

Some fans suspected Cardi was probably trying to hide a baby bump, so she chose the oversized outfit. In some clips from her performance captured from different angles, fans noticed the rapper's seemingly protruded belly, further convincing them about Cardi's alleged pregnancy.

Trending

Following the speculations, Offset made an Instagram post supposedly promoting his Gunna collab, Style Rare. The series of photos showed some women in crop tops and skimpy bikini bottoms. Offset used a line from the song as the caption:

“She do what I say she gone fetch”

Cardi's fans took to the comments and accused the former Migos rapper of disrespecting her. Some brought up Offset's infidelity in his marriage with Cardi B and said the rapper likely cheats on her due to his own insecurities. Others noted that his post and his choice of caption were disrespectful to his wife as well as his children.

Fans call out Offset over Instagram caption amid Cardi's pregnancy speculations. (Image via Instagram/offsetyrn)

Fans call out Offset over Instagram caption amid Cardi's pregnancy speculations. (Image via Instagram/offsetyrn)

Fans call out Offset over Instagram caption amid Cardi's pregnancy speculations. (Image via Instagram/offsetyrn)

Fans call out Offset over Instagram caption amid Cardi's pregnancy speculations. (Image via Instagram/offsetyrn)

A few people defended the father of five, claiming he was only promoting his brand and it had nothing to do with Cardi. They added that whatever happens in Offset and Cardi's marriage behind closed doors should not be discussed by fans.

Some users defend Offset's Instagram post and caption. (Image via Instagram/@offsetyrn)

Some users defend Offset's Instagram post and caption. (Image via Instagram/@offsetyrn)

Cardi B fans speculate the rapper is pregnant with her third child with Offset

Cardi’s BET onstage outfit was the first supposed giveaway for fans to believe she was expecting her and Offset’s third child. During her Bodak Yellow performance, the 31-year-old appeared to be holding her stomach, which only led to suspicion.

Although Cardi has not made any official announcement of any pregnancies, fans began congratulating her on social media.

Expand Tweet

However, some fans were upset over Cardi supposedly welcoming another baby with Offset, given the vague status of their relationship and the on-and-off strain their marriage has faced.

Aside from the pregnancy rumors, Cardi B had a meltdown during her 2024 BET Experience performance, leading her to yell at her production crew. She alleged some pyros-related issues were affecting the delivery of her performance. In a viral clip, Cardi could be heard yelling:

"No offense, yo, but production, y'all messin' up my pyros, the fans is off. Y'all messing up my music. What the f**k am I paying y'all p***y ni**as for?"

She later addressed her rant on X after facing some backlash, and said she spent $100K on pyros but could not use them. Cardi B explained that her production team failed to get the fire marshal to check the safety. She said she had been learning the choreography and rehearsing for days but during the performance, her production team played the wrong mix, so she had to swap what was originally planned.

In another tweet, Cardi B responded to a critic and said she paid a total of around $350,000 for the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback