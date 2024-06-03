What did Bia say about Offset and Cardi B's kids? Beef between duo escalates in wake of 'SUE MEEE?' diss track

On June 2, rapper and singer Bia took to her Instagram Live to unveil her diss track SUE MEEE? against fellow rapper Cardi B, as part of their ongoing feud. It came after the latter threatened to expose the former by leaking their private chats.

In the diss track, Bia took jabs at Cardi B and Offset’s rollercoaster marriage and mentioned their kids, Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2.

“Say you love yourself, b*tch, you wouldn’t put that on your kids (Huh) … Thought you’re a*s was for the culture, you just tryin’ to hide the wave/ You should be home with your kids ‘cause b*tch, you speak like second grade (Huh),” Bia raps in SUE MEEE?

Besides, she also doubled down on her previous claims that Cardi B allegedly cheated on Offset back when they were briefly separated. Bia also took a dig at the Bodak Yellow hitmaker’s looks and songwriting skills.

Bia’s latest diss track revolves around Cardi B’s lawsuit threats against her

On June 1, Cardi B went live on Instagram and got candid about her latest beef with Bia. She explained that she shared a call with the Whole Lotta Money rapper and tried to mend fences. However, she claimed that the phone conversation did not go well and threatened to expose what she called Bia’s “fake diss.”

The Love & Hip Hop: New York star then clarified that, contrary to Bia’s past allegations, she has never copied her music or rap style.

"I'm so appalled at the fact that she thinks I'm copying her, or stealing from her, 'cause there’s nothing that she do that I like. I don’t like her music, I don’t like her style…I don’t even see the b*tch," Cardi stated.

Cardi also threatened to sue Bia if she continued to spread rumors about her alleged infidelity to Offset.

“One thing you are not gon’ do, you are not gon’ lie… you are not gon’ lie about me steppin’ out on my sh*t… I’mma sue you and you got to come with receipts. And not social media receipts, but gotta come with court receipts,” she warned.

In the wake of this, Bia responded on her Instagram Live with her latest diss track, SUE MEEE?, playing on Cardi’s lawsuit threat against her.

Notably, Cardi B and Bia’s feud dates back to March 2024, when the latter and her fans claimed that Cardi was reportedly copying her music and rap style. Back then, Cardi denied the allegations.

However, recently, as part of GloRilla’s latest song, Wanna Be (Remix), released on May 31, Cardi B seemingly dissed Bia by rapping in the last stanza:

“Guess I'm a teacher since you wanna sub me (Ah)/ She did what? Had no idea (Idea)/ Thought she was on the shelf, Ikea (Ikea)/ Better talk like that when I see her (Woo)/ B*tch, please, don't nobody wanna be ya (Ah).”

Cardi B also called her “cheap” and “weak” and demanded that Bia delete all her past tweets, where she not only claimed that she stole her music/ style but also spread lies about her alleged cheating on her estranged husband, Offset.

Within a few hours of the song’s lyrics, Bia responded on X by calling Cardi “wack” and “trash,” among other things, before unveiling her counter-diss track SUE MEEE? the following day. In it, she made jabs at Cardi B’s marriage, kids, music, appearance, image, and more and reiterated her previous claims by rapping,

“Put it on your hubby since you love lying on your vows/ I write all my verses, I can do this sh*t for hours.”

The cover art featured Offset’s tweet from last year when he was beefing with his estranged wife.

Meanwhile, Cardi continues to claim that Bia is trying to disrupt her family dynamics, adding that the latter owns an Instagram account, which she allegedly uses to spread rumors about her.

She also dared Bia to contact Offset directly with any damaging information she had against her rather than trying to seek clout.